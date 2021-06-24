Cycling superstars Pogačar & Roglič test their knowledge of Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With just days to go before the start of the Tour de France 2021, the Slovenian Tourist Board has unveiled a new promotional video in which the country's two greatest living cyclists - Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar - go head-to-head to discover their knowledge of Slovenia.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8917151-cycling-superstars-pogacar-and-roglic-test-their-knowledge-of-slovenia/.

The pair helped establish Slovenia as one of Europe's most exciting new cycling destinations during last year's Tour de France and now, with just days to go before this year's race begins, a new video offers the chance to find out more about both riders as well as the country they call home.

Tadej Pogacar x Primoz Roglic - The Ultimate Slovenian Quiz Challenge

The pair are asked to put their Slovenian knowledge to the test as they answer a variety of questions such as the location of the country's oldest grapevine, where you'd find Slovenia's only island, the exact length of Slovenia's coastline and what exactly a "dodole" is.

We also discover that Pogacar's favourite Slovenian ascent is Krvavec, the closest ski resort to an international airport in Europe, while Roglic reveals that he would love to visit Hisa Franko, the two Michelin-starred restaurant run by famous chef Ana Ros. Finally, the video offers cycling fans the chance to find out just how much they know about the two cycling superstars and Slovenian road cycling by taking part in their own Slovenian cycling quiz.

A Tour de Force of Cycling Adventures

Also thanks to these two great talents Slovenia is now considered one of Europe's most exciting cycling destinations. With a hugely diverse natural landscape, routes suitable for all ages and abilities, and a wealth of cyclist-friendly accommodations, Slovenia is the perfect option for a cycling break, which will also be highlighted in the upcoming years, when outdoor tourism will be brought into the spotlight.

To read our article on the top ten reasons to choose a cycling adventure in Slovenia visit: https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/ten-reasons-for-a-cycling-adventure-in-slovenia.

Video - https://youtu.be/dERHUDL-JEw