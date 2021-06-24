Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:01 Variante Delta, Sileri: "Numeri aumentano e aumenteranno"

17:00 Lavoro, Livi (Kuwait Petroleum It.): "Digital trasformation Hr in atto anche prima lockdown"

16:59 Lavoro, Francini (Work Day): "Dopo pandemia gestione risorse umane va rivoluzionata"

16:58 Lavoro, Donelli (Pwc): "Capi risorse umane dovranno cambiare modo lavorare"

16:45 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 40 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 24 giugno

16:43 Italia torna protagonista di Nutella 'Ti amo Italia'

16:37 M5S, tiene accordo Grillo-Conte: atteso annuncio garante ai gruppi

16:31 esclusivo Ddl Zan, suor Alfieri contro Fedez: "Inesattezze sul Vaticano, studi"

16:20 Covid oggi Piemonte, 36 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 24 giugno

16:13 Osteopatia è una professione sanitaria

16:11 Covid oggi Sardegna, 16 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 24 giugno

16:05 Mario Venuti e i Sansoni alla sesta edizione del 'Premio Cristiana Matano'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Cycling superstars Pogačar & Roglič test their knowledge of Slovenia

24 giugno 2021 | 15.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With just days to go before the start of the Tour de France 2021, the Slovenian Tourist Board has unveiled a new promotional video in which the country's two greatest living cyclists - Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar - go head-to-head to discover their knowledge of Slovenia.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8917151-cycling-superstars-pogacar-and-roglic-test-their-knowledge-of-slovenia/.

The pair helped establish Slovenia as one of Europe's most exciting new cycling destinations during last year's Tour de France and now, with just days to go before this year's race begins, a new video offers the chance to find out more about both riders as well as the country they call home. 

Tadej Pogacar x Primoz Roglic - The Ultimate Slovenian Quiz Challenge

The pair are asked to put their Slovenian knowledge to the test as they answer a variety of questions such as the location of the country's oldest grapevine, where you'd find Slovenia's only island, the exact length of Slovenia's coastline and what exactly a "dodole" is.

We also discover that Pogacar's favourite Slovenian ascent is Krvavec, the closest ski resort to an international airport in Europe, while Roglic reveals that he would love to visit Hisa Franko, the two Michelin-starred restaurant run by famous chef Ana Ros. Finally, the video offers cycling fans the chance to find out just how much they know about the two cycling superstars and Slovenian road cycling by taking part in their own Slovenian cycling quiz

A Tour de Force of Cycling Adventures 

Also thanks to these two great talents Slovenia is now considered one of Europe's most exciting cycling destinations. With a hugely diverse natural landscape, routes suitable for all ages and abilities, and a wealth of cyclist-friendly accommodations, Slovenia is the perfect option for a cycling break, which will also be highlighted in the upcoming years, when outdoor tourism will be brought into the spotlight.

To read our article on the top ten reasons to choose a cycling adventure in Slovenia visit: https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/ten-reasons-for-a-cycling-adventure-in-slovenia.

Video - https://youtu.be/dERHUDL-JEw

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Sport Sport AltroAltroAltro Cycling superstars Poga of Slovenia living cyclists Slovenia
Vedi anche
News to go
Miami, crolla palazzo di 12 piani: 1 morto, ci sono feriti
News to go
Origine Covid, ritrovate sequenze virus pre-pandemia
News to go
Covid in Italia, coniata moneta speciale per i sanitari eroi
Haiti, liberato dopo 22 giorni l'ingegnere italiano Giovanni Calì
Euro 2020, Insigne verso Italia-Austria
News to go
Economia migliora, i numeri della ripresa
Bambino ritrovato al Mugello, l'abbraccio con la mamma - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Tokyo, le regole anti-Covid
Bimba seduta sul davanzale, poliziotti la salvano
News to go
Focolaio al Billionaire, per procura è epidemia colposa
News to go
Mar Nero, colpi russi verso nave britannica
News to go
Bambino scomparso nel Mugello: ritrovato vivo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza