Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021
20:23
20:04 Tunisia, presidente ordina coprifuoco notturno per un mese

19:41 Tokyo 2020, tifone Nepartak verso il Giappone: le ultime news

19:32 'A Black Jesus', cittadinanza onoraria Siculiana a Wim Wenders

19:00 Tokyo 2020, il medagliere dopo la terza giornata

18:34 Covid, in Gran Bretagna contagi in calo per sesto giorno consecutivo

18:02 Vaticano, i soldi del Papa per i poveri in paesi off shore: domani al via processo

17:42 Covid Lombardia, oggi 177 contagi e un morto: bollettino 26 luglio

17:25 Covid oggi Friuli, 20 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 26 luglio

17:22 Covid Italia oggi, 3.117 contagi e 22 morti: bollettino 26 luglio

17:20 Economia circolare, uno dei pilastri delle politiche di sostenibilità di Webuild

17:10 Vaccini, Segre: "Paragone con Shoah è follia"

16:13 Clima, Draghi: "A Cop26 per accordo ambizioso"

Ecobat Acquires Leading European Lithium-Ion Recycler

26 luglio 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Acquisition expands Ecobat's position in Europe as the leader in recycling batteries of all chemistries

Combined capabilities position Ecobat as the only service provider across Europe to offer the full suite of lithium-ion recycling services

IRVING, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in recycling batteries, announced today that it has acquired Promesa, a leading EV lithium-ion battery recycling operator based in Hettstedt, Germany.

Ecobat

"The addition of the Promesa team means Ecobat is the only provider in Europe with the capability to offer our customers the full suite of recycling services for lithium-ion batteries, from collecting, discharging and dismantling batteries to crushing and sorting them and arranging for black mass disposal," said Jimmy Herring, Ecobat's president and chief executive officer. "Building on this acquisition, Ecobat will continue to expand our position in the lithium-ion battery recycling space with future investment plans underway to increase capacity at our Promesa facility and to build out additional dismantling capabilities across Germany."

The demand for EV lithium-ion battery recycling continues to accelerate across Europe and the world, and it is expected to be worth $4.7 billion in 10 years. Promesa's strategic location in the vehicle manufacturing and lithium battery center of Germany provides Ecobat a crucial entry point in one of the most critical markets for battery access and OEM factory scrap. The EV Li-ion battery recycling is growing in Europe at a compound annual growth rate of 31.6%. Additionally, Promesa represents a critical part of the battery recycling process and value chain and will provide Ecobat with access to business-critical permits for 3,200 tons of chemical compounds. These contracts cover a broad range of waste materials associated with a variety of battery chemistries from household to electric vehicle, positioning Ecobat for expansive growth opportunities.

About EcobatA leader in the collection, recycling, production, and distribution of energy storage resources essential to modern life.

From the batteries used in vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure to the backup power systems that support hospitals and data centers, the materials we recycle and produce are essential components in the technologies developed to meet the world's energy storage needs. With the rising adoption of electric vehicles and their reliance on batteries, we are continually expanding our collection and recycling management services. It's all part of our commitment to protecting the planet for all.

About Promesa PROMESA GmbH & Co. KG is headquartered in Hettstedt, Germany and was founded by VVG GmbH & Co. KG for the treatment and recycling of lithium battery systems. The technology, developed in the last decade, enables safe recycling of lithium primary batteries and lithium-ion accumulators. The entire process is designed to handle battery and accumulator systems from the post-consumer, industrial and military sectors. 

Media Contacts Edelman for Ecobat ecobat@edelman.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1580875/Ecobat_Logo.jpg

