Becciu, i messaggi della Chaouqui: "Non ti odio, ti offro la pace"

Francesca Chaouqui, a PR expert accused of leaking classified documents to journalists, arrives on December 7, 2015 at the Vatican for the 'Vatileaks 2" trial. The case was adjourned last week to give Chaouqui new lawyer more time to prepare her defence against charges that she, Spanish Monsignor Lucio Vallejo Balda and his assistant conspired to leak secret documents to which they had access as members of an economic reform commission appointed by Pope Francis. The documents provide evidence of mismanagement in Vatican spending and some elements of corruption and were used as the basis of books by the two investigative journalists who are also on trial. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE