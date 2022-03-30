Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 14:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:17 Quarta dose, Viola: "Impensabile stesso vaccino ogni 4 mesi"

13:46 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.159 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

13:33 Guerra Ucraina, Lopalco: "Forte correlazione fra no-vax e pro-Putin"

13:27 Vaccino covid e ipotesi quarta dose: cosa dicono Pregliasco, Gismondo Viola

13:18 'Topolino' cerca nuovi disegnatori, ecco il bando per talenti del fumetto

13:07 Sanità, Tonolo (Anmar): "Artrite reumatoide ha impatto economico su 400mila pazienti"

13:07 Ucraina-Russia, telefonata Draghi-Putin nel pomeriggio

13:05 Spese militari, Conte: "M5S non intende fare passi indietro"

12:56 Sanità, risparmi fino al 75% dei costi indiretti con artrite reumatoide sotto controllo

12:52 Negoziati Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "Nessuna svolta"

12:51 Ucraina-Russia, Di Maio: "Draghi sentirà Putin in prossime ore"

12:48 **Fiere: Palermo (Fiera Milano), '2022 conferma ripartenza, importante mobilitazione internazionale'**

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FDA approves CartiHeal's Implant for the Treatment of Cartilage and Osteochondral Defects

30 marzo 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Approval is based on results of a multicenter, randomized, open-labeled and controlled IDE clinical study that demonstrated the superiority of Agili-C™ implant to the current surgical standard of care, debridement and microfracture in the knee joint

KFAR SABA, Israel, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CartiHeal Ltd, developer of implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects in arthritic and non-arthritic knee-joints, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Premarket Approval (PMA) for its Agili-C™ implant.

 

 

The implant is indicated for the treatment of an International Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS) grade III or above knee-joint surface lesion(s), with a total treatable area of 1-7cm2, without severe osteoarthritis (Kellgren-Lawrence grade 0-3).

PMA approval was granted based on the results of a two-year IDE pivotal clinical study. The study confirmed superiority of the Agili-C™ implant over the current Surgical Standard of Care (SSOC) – microfracture and debridement, for the treatment of knee joint surface lesions, chondral and osteochondral defects. The study was multicenter, 2:1 randomization, open-labeled and controlled. A total of 251 subjects were enrolled, 167 in the Agili-C™ arm, and 84 in the SSOC arm, in 26 sites both in and outside the US.

The primary endpoint of the study was the change from baseline to 24 months in the average Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS Overall), which consists of 5 subscales: Pain, Other Symptoms, Quality of Life (QOL), Activities of Daily Living (ADL) and Sports. The KOOS Overall Score ranges from 0 to 100, where higher values represent better outcomes.

The data generated from the trial demonstrated superiority of Agili-C™ to the current surgical standard of care (debridement or microfracture, SSOC). The Bayesian posterior probability of superiority after 24 months was determined to be 1.000, exceeding the prespecified threshold of 0.98 required to demonstrate superiority.

2

"The 2-year study results, which demonstrated superiority of the Agili-C™ implant over the current surgical standard of care, offers an important potential benefit to millions of patients", said Nir Altschuler, CartiHeal's founder and CEO. "This milestone achievement was made possible due to the support of our regulatory advisors, Hogan Lovells, our statistical consultants, Biomedical Statistical Consulting, and the many dedicated investigators and patients who participated in our studies.  We are grateful for all their help. FDAs approval enables us to initiate commercialization and provide a superior solution for patients compared to the current standard of care options."

About CartiHeal

CartiHeal, a privately-held medical device company headquartered in Israel and New Jersey, develops proprietary implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects in traumatic and osteoarthritic joints.

For more information:

www.cartiheal.com info@cartiheal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776649/CartiHeal_Implant.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776650/CartiHeal_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Alimentazione controlled ide clinical ide joint società mista
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Mondiali 2022, Portogallo e Polonia si qualificano
News to go
Covid Lazio, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Unesco boccia la candidatura del caffè espresso
News to go
Caro energia, Patuanelli: "Alimentazione zootecnica settore più danneggiato"'
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 29 marzo
News to go
Ucraina, firmato Dpcm su protezione temporanea profughi
News to go
Oscar 2022, Will Smith si scusa con Chris Rock dopo lo schiaffo: "Ho sbagliato"
Covid, Speranza: "Vaccinazione bene prezioso da tutelare"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, negoziati a Istanbul: filtra ottimismo
News to go
Brasile, Bolsonaro ricoverato per un malore
News to go
Patto per Napoli, 1,2 miliardi in 20 anni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza