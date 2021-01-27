Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:26
FP Markets launches intuitive and feature-packed Mobile Trading App

27 gennaio 2021 | 14.20
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The innovative FP Markets Mobile App puts a wealth of information at the fingertips of traders on-the-go.

SYDNEY, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-paced world of online trading there is an award-winning Forex and CFD broker that has been consistently able to stay ahead of the curve. One of Australia's leading fintech companies, FP Markets has announced the launch of The FP Markets Mobile App which is intuitive and feature-packed, allowing traders to carry their trading accounts with them in their pocket.

FP Markets launches intuitive and feature-packed Mobile Trading App

Available on all Android and iOS devices, the FP Markets Mobile Trading App offers trading on Forex and CFDs across shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Download Now: Android(Google Play) | iOS (The App Store)

Not only can traders access 60+ Currency Pairs, they can also trade in more than 50 of the world's biggest Stocks including Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. FP Markets also offers leveraged trading on Commodities and more than a dozen Indices from the largest global exchanges. For people who are interested in trading the emerging asset class that is Cryptocurrency with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple all part of the product range.

When asked about the release of the Mobile App, Managing Director Matt Murphie was clear about its importance. "Launching the FP Markets Mobile Trading App was a key company deliverable given modern traders need to be able to trade on-the-go ."

The company's hard work in 2020 has not gone unnoticed with multiple awards already heading their way this year including, 'Best FX Broker Australia' and 'Global Forex Value Broker'. Matt explained that there is more to it than just hard work and dedication.

"I cannot understate the benefit of having 15+ years experience in the industry. We have traders that have been with us since day one, and we are constantly striving to engage with them to improve our product offering. Their feedback played a pivotal role in the design, functionality and features of the new Mobile App."

Customer feedback resulted in some of the key features of the Mobile App with traders able to:

Download the FP Markets Mobile Trading App today and start trading. 

Download Now: Android(Google Play) | iOS (The App Store)

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

For full details of our wide-ranging offering,  please visit  https://www.fpmarkets.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427878/FP_Markets_Mobile_Trading_App.jpg  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

FP Markets Logo

 

