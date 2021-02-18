Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 10:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:23 Variante inglese covid, Galli: "Zone rosse o arriva di peggio"

10:20 Milano, 16enne accoltellato in strada

10:10 Governo, De Masi: "Sottosegretari? follia cambiarli, Di Piazza sta facendo bene"

09:58 Sileri: "No lockdown nazionale ma guerra a covid per tutto 2021"

09:53 Coppa America, Luna Rossa vince il braccio di ferro

09:20 Principe Filippo, seconda notte in ospedale: come sta

09:06 Covid Germania, oltre 10mila casi e più di 500 morti in 24 ore

08:50 Olimpiadi Tokyo, Seiko Hashimoto nuovo presidente comitato

08:35 Covid, in Inghilterra casi in forte calo: lo studio

08:26 Pace fiscale 2021, ecco le scadenze dal 1 marzo

07:40 Trump: "Twitter noioso". E pensa a un suo social

07:24 Governo Draghi, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Gerresheimer AG extends CEO Dietmar Siemssen's contract by five years

18 febbraio 2021 | 08.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG extended the contract with CEO Dietmar Siemssen (57) to the end of October 2026. Dietmar Siemssen has been CEO of Gerresheimer AG since November 2018.

"Dietmar Siemssen has put Gerresheimer on the growth path. His strategy for sustainable and profitable growth is clearly successful. He is moving the Company forward at a rapid pace, forging ahead with innovation, excellence, sustainability as well as customer and employee focus. The Supervisory Board is confident that Dietmar Siemssen will continue to advance Gerresheimer's transformation in the same targeted and focused manner," said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Gerresheimer AG Supervisory Board.

"I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. We are now right in the middle of transforming Gerresheimer into a growth company as an innovation leader and solution provider," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Many of the measures we have taken to position our Company for growth over the past two years are now taking effect. We will continue to accelerate on this growth path. For my part, I will do my utmost to manage our Gerresheimer successfully and sustainably in the years ahead for the benefit of our employees, our shareholders and other stakeholder groups. This is an exciting time of change for our Company. I look forward to working with the Management Board team on implementing our ambitious plans."

For further information: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/9072/dokument?langid=2

Jens KürtenGroup Senior Director Communication & MarketingPhone +49 211 6181-250Telefax +49 211 6181-241jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza At its meeting yesterday has been CEO extends CEO Dietmar Siemssen's contract CEO
Vedi anche
Le lacrime della senatrice M5S: "Sì a Draghi è lacerante"
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
Draghi ringrazia Conte, applausi e buu al Senato
Etna in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
Sicilia
Etna in eruzione, colonna di fumo e lava
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza