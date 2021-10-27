Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:23 Psg, Herrera derubato da una prostituta al semaforo

18:20 Manovra 2022, pensioni: Lega propone 'quota 41', come funziona

18:17 Spazio, accordo tra Asi e International Space University

18:13 Covid, Oms: "In 7 giorni più contagi e più morti, Europa maglia nera"

18:08 Covid, Garante minori Bolzano: "homeschooling quadruplicato ma criticità, Bianchi regolamenti in modo più dettagliato"

17:50 Bimbe uccise a Verona, ritrovato nell'Adige il corpo della madre

17:50 Virus respiratorio neonati, nel 2021 più casi e più gravi

17:40 Covid oggi Sardegna, 35 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 27 ottobre

17:37 Ddl Zan oggi al Senato, caccia a franchi tiratori: scambio di accuse Pd-renziani

17:30 Covid, nuova variante Delta in 42 Paesi. Oms: su rischi studi in corso

17:24 Ddl Zan oggi al Senato, voto tagliola: ecco chi era assente

17:09 Rivoluzione elettricità, verso superconduttori che potrebbero abbattere i costi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Greenwave Systems selects Valid's eSIM and eReach subscription management solution to deliver seamless connectivity to compatible devices

27 ottobre 2021 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Systems, a leader in end-to-end, software-defined mobile network solutions, has chosen Valid, one of the leading players in the eSIM industry, to provide its eSIM and subscription management services to their WAVELY connectivity solution. This enables their corporate and Enterprise customers to easily manage a fleet of employees smartphones.

Compliant with GSMA latest specifications, Valid's eReach subscription management services provides Greenwave Systems' corporate clients an interoperable and efficient solution to digitally onboard eSIM-enabled devices. Valid's eReach platform efficiently manages the creation, storage, personalization and download of profiles into compatible smartphones and companion devices.

According to Counterpoint Research, there will be more than 6 billion eSIM devices produced in the next five years. With that in mind, Greenwave Systems wanted to get ready to support large volumes of subscription download transactions while offering their customers consistent digital experience across their different devices.

Greenwave Systems has been focusing on delivering comprehensive connectivity solutions to Mobile Virtual Network Operators and other global players in the market. As such, Greenwave Systems is leveraging Valid's solution, to add profile switching on top of the already existing IMSI switching capabilities, which is used in the TravelSIM offer. "Our working relationship with Valid has started some years ago when we successfully implemented OTA and multi-IMSI solutions for roaming services in our SIM cards, so when we decided to enter the eSIM business, it seemed natural to partner with Valid once again." said Sune Spiegelhauer, Managing Director and Global Head of Business Development at Greenwave Systems. "Valid was able to fulfill our requirements and customize the service to our needs at record time".

"With thousands of people willing to remotely get connectivity plans directly from their devices, Greenwave Systems is now able to offer a full digital and frictionless user experience, thanks to the eSIM subscription management services," said Pierre Lassus, Global Director of Software and Services at Valid.  "This partnership is part of Valid eSIM strategy, which targets at supporting the business development of connectivity providers and OEMs during their eSIM ramp-up process, while providing fully interoperable and future-proof services."

About Greenwave Systems

Greenwave Systems is a global connectivity provider with main offices in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Irvine, California, USA. Greenwave Systems has a strong history in IoT, with deployments of millions of IoT gateways and devices. Greenwave Systems' WAVELY solution is a software-defined NaaS connectivity platform that allows customers to become virtual network operators. For further information, see greenwavesystems.com and wavely.io.

About Valid

Valid (B³: VLID3 – ON) provides tailored solutions that integrate emerging technologies to enable secure, trusted experiences. From Data, Payments, Identity, and Mobile to IoT, Track and Trace, Digital Certification, and Agritech, Valid offers a wide portfolio of services and solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of our clients' business. With over 60 years of experience and more than 6,000 employees in 16 countries, Valid is the largest issuer of identification documents in Brazil, among the top 5 producers of SIM cards and the world's largest manufacturers of banking cards. To learn more, visit www.valid.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza management gestione selects Valid's eSIM has chosen Valid
Vedi anche
News to go
Ddl Zan, stop al Senato
News to go
Green pass, rubati 'codici' per falsi certificati europei
News to go
Regeni, i genitori al Parlamento europeo: "Giustizia per Giulio"
Maltempo Sicilia, capo Protezione civile Curcio: "Evento Catania non è finito" - Video
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Siamo su buona strada per la catastrofe"
News to go
Spaccio droga sul dark web, 39 misure cautelari
Maltempo Catania, il sindaco: "Scuole e negozi chiusi fino a venerdì" - Video
News to go
Torna il maltempo tra giovedì e venerdì, è allerta al Sud
News to go
Manovra, braccio di ferro Draghi-sindacati su pensioni
News to go
Bologna, operazione 'ragnatela': arresti e sequestri per 2 mln
Maltempo Catania, il commerciante: "Intrappolati in bottega, danni incalcolabili" - Video
News to go
Ecobonus auto, al via le domande
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza