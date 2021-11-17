Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:28 Eitan Biran, ricorso nonni materni a Corte Suprema contro ritorno in Italia

22:17 Renzi: "Nessun imbarazzo per conferenze in Arabia"

21:55 Caso Orlandi, il fratello Pietro: "Vaticano ci ha tradito"

21:52 Caso Orlandi, Capaldo: "Vaticano si disse disponibile a ritrovamento corpo Emanuela"

21:41 Lockdown non vaccinati, Crisanti: "Io d'accordo con Meloni, sorpresa..."

21:34 Covid oggi Italia, Crisanti: "Arriveremo a 20mila contagi al giorno"

21:27 Ue, Salvini accoglie appello Le Pen: gelo Fdi, Meloni si sfila da gruppo sovranista

21:22 Pillola anti-covid, Magrini: "Disponibile dopo Natale"

21:09 Nomine Rai, Conte riunisce war room poi l'Aventino su Tv

20:42 Morto a 81 anni l'artista Jimmie Durham

20:33 Covid Belgio oggi, misure inasprite: "Segnali d'allarme tutti rossi"

20:21 Virgin Active rivoluziona il mondo fitness, podcast e classi live

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Heavy Metals in Cannabis Method Approved by AOAC INTERNATIONAL

17 novembre 2021 | 15.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEM Corporation is pleased announce AOAC INTERNATIONAL's approval of the analytical method, "Heavy Metals in a Variety of Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Products," used for the analysis of toxic metals in cannabis and cannabis-containing products. This First Action AOAC Official Method status represents a large step forward in cannabis testing. The method, OMA 2021.03, uses high throughput microwave digestion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) to solubilize and analyze arsenic (As), cadmium (Cd), mercury (Hg), lead (Pb), and other elements in cannabis products, including edibles, health and beauty products, and cannabis or hemp supplements.

The new method was rigorously reviewed by a panel of analytical science experts and is the first method approved by AOAC for heavy metals in cannabis. The accuracy and precision of the ICP-MS-based method met the AOAC Standard Method Performance Requirements for Determination of Heavy Metals in a Variety of Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Products (SMPR 2020.001) for all elements of interest. OMA 2021.03 was developed to help cannabis labs determine total heavy metal content in their cannabis samples with simple and high throughput sample digestion and analysis instrumentation.

"The cannabis industry is still in its infancy and looks to experts in the fields of sample preparation and analysis to accurately determine contaminants in their products. CEM is proud to have combined efforts with our colleagues at Agilent to further the development of official methodology that will guide legislation and help cannabis labs worldwide deliver higher quality products to the market." said Mike Collins, President and CEO of CEM Corporation.

About CEM

CEM Corporation, a private company based in Matthews, North Carolina, is a leading provider of laboratory instrumentation. The Company has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan, as well as a global network of distributors. CEM designs and manufactures systems for life sciences, analytical laboratories and processing plants worldwide. The Company's products are used in many industries including pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical and food processing, as well as academic research.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585024/CEM_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cannabis cannabis testing and cannabis step forward
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Ogni Parlamento tempio della democrazia"
News to go
Italia-Francia, Macron il 25 a Roma per firma Trattato Quirinale
News to go
Covid, "74% ricoverati in terapia intensiva non vaccinato"
News to go
Covid Lombardia, il bollettino: numeri contagi e ricoveri
Green pass Italia 2G, Viola: "Potrebbe essere strada giusta" - Video
Milano
Isis, jihad e proselitismo: cosa c'è nel cellulare della 19enne arrestata - Video
News to go
Venezia, Gdf sequestra 180mila prodotti irregolari
Bruno Vespa e la no vax, scontro a Cartabianca - Video
News to go
Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel ragusano: un morto
News to go
Covid, Bulgaria chiede aiuti all'Unione europea
News to go
Draghi ai sindaci: "Il successo del Pnrr è nelle vostre mani"
News to go
Covid, a San Pietro test gratuiti per senzatetto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza