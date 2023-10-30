Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

136 craft beers in two days? Celebrating the 2023 8x8 brewing project at Beijing's Langyuan VINTAGE Hosted by Jing-A!

30 ottobre 2023 | 08.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13th and 14th, Beijing's Langyuan VINTAGE hosted the explosive seventh edition of the "8x8 Collaborative Brewing Project" organized by Jing-A Brewing Co. This two-day beer festival, serving as the grand finale of the collaborative brewing event, captured significant attention from the craft beer industry.

A Unique Collaborative Brewing Project Not to Be Missed

Since 2017, at each 8x8 Brewing Project, Jing-A invites eight craft breweries from the Greater China region and another eight craft breweries from selected regions around the world, making a total of 16 breweries. They work together to create eight brand-new and unique craft beers for 8x8 Collaborative Brew project. The 16 participating breweries also brought their other flagship beers resulting in a total of "8+128" extraordinary craft beer experiences! This year, Jing-A selected eight craft breweries from the cutting-edge regions of Australia and New Zealand, known for having the world's smallest and most stable hop cultivation area. Below are some interesting brewing shared by the brewers.

No.18 brewing &Mountain culture: Pacific Rim Double hazy IPAYe brewing & 8 Wired: The farmhouse sour aleWild West brewing & Bridge Road Brewers: Why fight it? Hazy Double IPAHopsCraft & Black Man's Brewery: Okteabierfest MarzenMahanine Brewing & Hop Nation: Mahanation's flower Double hazy IPAE.T. Brewery & Wildflower: Rainy Day table beer blendJing-A & Garage Project: Ghost Whisper NZ style double hazy thiolised IPABubble lab & Range Brewing: The other Range Double Hazy IPA

A One-of-a-Kind Beer Festival Experience, Only at Jing-A 8x8

8x8 offers more than just a dazzling array of craft beers. The experience of "drinking beer while strolling through a temple fair" has always been a unique aspect of the 8x8 Beer Festival. In addition to the delicious food, drinking, shopping, and more, there are also fun experiences such as nail art, massages, and tattoos.

Jing-A 8x8 Remains True to Its Roots, Paying Tribute to the Spirit of Craft Beer

The 8x8 Collaborative Brewing project is a testament to Jing-A's dedication to the craft and an opportunity to bring together craft breweries from home and abroad, celebrate the spirit of craft brewing, and salute the passionate hearts of every craft brewer.

We can't wait for the next Jing-A 8x8!

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/136-craft-beers-in-two-days-celebrating-the-2023-8x8-brewing-project-at-beijings-langyuan-vintage-hosted-by-jing-a-301971142.html

