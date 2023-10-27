Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:27 Manovra 2024, niente taglio del cuneo per tredicesima

19:02 Bonafede: "Grande distanza da politica, class action e comunità energetiche strumenti partecipazione"

19:02 Shiva arrestato per tentato omicidio: "Mi sono solo difeso"

18:26 Carolina Marconi, lo sfogo: "Guarita dal cancro ma adozione negata"

18:10 Laura Pausini, no a Sanremo: "Non me l'hanno chiesto ma non posso andare"

17:52 Sanremo Giovani, i 49 cantanti e gruppi in corsa per Festival 2024

17:33 Meritocrazia Italia, Pecoraro Scanio: "Leggi elettorali devono avvicinare i cittadini alla politica"

17:32 Israele, bombardamenti record su Gaza

17:31 Meritocrazia Italia, Patrizio: "Elezioni europee e legge elettorale temi principali nostro V Congresso"

17:30 Meritocrazia Italia, Mauriello: "Nostra missione favorire cittadinanza attiva, non rappresentanza parlamentare"

17:28 In cinque contaminati da acqua radioattiva a Fukushima

17:13 Salute, pediatri: "Disagio psichico e violenza, bimbe straniere più a rischio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi -- Elegant Tea

27 ottobre 2023 | 17.02
LETTURA: 0 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a drink and a food, tea plays an important role in the life of the people of Jiangxi. With profound tea culture, Jiangxi Province is a famous tea-producing area in history. The superb, exquisite and unique tea-making skills reflect the craftsmanship of generations of tea makers. The long history of tea making has also nurtured the profound tea culture in Jiangxi.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259549/video.mp4

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-enamored-by-jiangxi--elegant-tea-301970278.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione ICT Alimentazione Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT tea profound tea culture Jiangxi important role
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa
News to go
Roma, si appropriavano di buoni fruttiferi giacenti: 3 arresti
News to go
Calcio, oggi in campo Atalanta, Roma e Fiorentina
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza