comunicato stampa

Kavalan Secures 4th Consecutive ISC World Whisky Producer Title

26 settembre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Kavalan's Third Maturation Warehouse Nearing Completion

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has been named the "World Whisky Producer of the Year" at the International Spirits Challenge 2023, marking the fourth consecutive win for the Taiwanese distiller. This recognition was awarded at the ISC Annual Awards Dinner in London, acknowledging Kavalan as the best-performing drinks producer in its category.

 

Kavalan Distillery is 75 percent of the way through construction on its Third Maturation Warehouse, a pivotal expansion set to significantly boost Taiwan's premier whisky maker's maturation capacity.

King Car Group CEO Mr YT Lee said the new maturation warehouse marks a significant leap forward and would support Kavalan's global expansion aspirations.  

"In this exciting phase of Kavalan's expansion, we're blessed with the island's subtropical climate, which not only helps age our whisky faster with enhanced complexity but also enables us to explore more experimental casks, unlocking greater possibilities for innovation in our whisky-making process."

Kavalan's full production capacity is 10 million bottles following the commissioning of its Second Distillery in December 2016, which increased the pairs of copper stills to 10.

The new warehouse will combine a mix of palletized and dunnage warehousing. The largest butts are placed in dunnage style on higher floors, on their sides. Small barrels are placed upright and tightly strapped together on the lower floor to withstand Yilan's notorious seismic activity. As with all Kavalan warehouses, it will avoid climate control, except for the throwing open of windows and doors to increase circulation.

As domestic and international tourism gradually picks up, Kavalan Distillery is expected to reach pre pandemic levels of 800,000 visits once again. Kavalan Distillery has received awards, including "Double Gold" and "Gold," for its Distillery Visitor Center and Distillery Tour, as well as 4 "Gold" awards for the following whiskies:

About Kavalan Distillery Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 790 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Tsai / kaitlyn@kingcar.com.twBritney Chen / britneychen@kingcar.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220344/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220345/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220346/3.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kavalan-secures-4th-consecutive-isc-world-whisky-producer-title-301937693.html

