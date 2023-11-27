Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:29 Elezioni, Csel: "Al via a dicembre simulazione voto online per italiani all’estero"

09:17 Fiorello e lo 'scoop' su Morgan: "Pare che possa tornare nella finale di X Factor"

08:47 Elon Musk oggi in Israele, incontro con Netanyahu e Herzog

08:20 Belgio, allarme bomba: chiuse 30 scuole

07:44 Anziana apre porta a criminale che la deruba, polizia diffonde video

06:50 Israele-Hamas, si tratta su nuova lista ostaggi: oggi ultimo giorno di tregua

00:05 Coppa Davis azzurra dopo 47 anni, la firma di Sinner sul trionfo dell'Italia

23:19 Israele, Netanyahu: "Pronto a prolungare tregua ma guerra riprenderà"

22:40 Juventus-Inter 1-1, gol di Vlahovic e Lautaro

22:27 "Ti ha invitato Mattarella", Fazio sorprende Sinner - Video

22:15 Coppa Davis, Mattarella riceverà gli azzurri il 21 dicembre

21:52 Coppa Davis, Sinner: "Vittoria speciale, grazie a tutti gli italiani"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Slow and Saucy: Heinz® unveils the Slowmaster 57 - The world's first ketchup racetrack where speed takes a backseat and true quality finishes last!

27 novembre 2023 | 08.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's fastest cars speed around the Yas Marina Circuit at over 200mph for the finale of the F1 season, Heinz® has proved that finishing slowest is a true sign of quality, with a saucier Ketchup Grand Prix of its own.

 

 

Heinz® introduces the Slowmaster 57, the world's first ketchup racetrack ramp designed to ensure your favorite Heinz® ketchup never breaks the quality and thickness speed limit!

Inspired by the Heinz factory's famous "quantifier" a machine used at its factories around the world to evaluate the thickness and consistency of every single batch of Heinz Ketchup, Heinz® has developed the world's first ever Slowmaster 57 - a specially designed miniature model device where anyone can put Heinz's famous quality and thickness to the slowness test.

The Slowmaster 57 is so simple it's like a game with a uniquely designed ramp built at a gradient of 45 degrees over a 20cm track. Once the race starts the patience race begins with the ketchup flowing down at a speed of not more than 0.028 miles per hour, which is the maximum speed allowed for authentic Heinz Ketchup made from the best, richest, and freshest ingredients.

"Channelling our inner Hamilton's, Verstappen's and Alonso's we wanted to add a twist and run a race of our own. The Slowmaster 57 lets anyone test how slowly and lusciously our Heinz Ketchup flows, thanks to 100% all-natural ingredients made from real, ripe tomatoes with no artificial thickeners. It's a reminder to everyone that faster isn't always better, and slowness is a sign of true natural quality." said Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA.

Ketchup connoisseurs can assemble their own Slowmaster 57 ramps to test the slowness of their favourite ketchup, with limited editions available on e-commerce platforms and specialized gaming cafés.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANYWe are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285000/THE_KRAFT_HEINZ_COMPANY.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slow-and-saucy-heinz-unveils-the-slowmaster-57--the-worlds-first-ketchup-racetrack-where-speed-takes-a-backseat-and-true-quality-finishes-last-301997686.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Altro Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza slow and Saucy speed around at over speed
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporti, sciopero 27 novembre rinviato al 15 dicembre
News to go
In arrivo le tredicesime, quest'anno valgono 40,7 miliardi
News to go
Influenza 2023, superato il milione di contagi
News to go
Filippo Turetta nel carcere di Verona, il legale: "E' disorientato"
News to go
Violenza su donne, Mattarella: "Società non può accettare stillicidio aggressioni"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Nuovo piano supera criticità"
News to go
Alfa Romeo lascia la Formula 1
News to go
Wwf: ogni anno in Europa buttati 12 chili di indumenti a persona
News to go
Regolamento imballaggi, news dal Parlamento Ue
News to go
Fisco, parte lo scambio di dati Ue tra le piattaforme
News to go
Israele-Hamas, "non c'è ancora lista ostaggi che saranno liberati domani"
News to go
F1, Gp Abu Dhabi sarà l'ultimo per l'Alfa Romeo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza