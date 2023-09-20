Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:00 Botox non conosce crisi, anzi: ecco quante 'punturine' in un anno in Italia

13:56 Dal 5 ottobre torna la Milano Digital Week, focus sullo Sviluppo dei Limiti

13:46 Altroconsumo: "Vodafone si conferma la migliore per qualità rete mobile"

13:41 Innovatec, in Piano 2024-26 target ricavi a mezzo mld e investimenti per 77 mln

13:39 Migranti, Conte a Lampedusa: "Da governo bluff, isola al collasso"

13:29 Champions League, oggi Real Sociedad-Inter: dove vederla in tv e streaming

13:28 IT-alert, la parola del giorno

13:28 Rai e vaccino Covid, Burioni: "Se parlerà di molestie darà spazio a stupratore?"

13:27 Provedel in rete, da un portiere bomber ad un altro. Amelia: "Grandissimo gol, se lo merita"

13:07 Nefrite lupica, ok da Aifa a rimborsabilità per terapia orale

12:36 Peste suina, irruzione in rifugio nel pavese abbattere tutti i maiali

12:24 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, Sara Croce entra nel cast

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Arçelik announces Eurobond issue of $400 million

20 settembre 2023 | 13.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Arçelik has successfully issued Eurobond with a total value of $400 million, marking the first Eurobond issuance by a private sector company from Türkiye in almost two years

ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik, a leading global home appliance manufacturer, has issued a $400 million Eurobond with a maturity date of September 25, 2028. The issuance was executed through the intermediation of JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and HSBC Bank. This transaction stands out as the first Eurobond issuance undertaken by a private sector company from Türkiye since January 2022.

Özkan Çimen, the Chief Financial Officer of Arçelik, commented, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to meeting the expectations of our investors and consumers. Our $400 million Eurobond issuance represents a significant milestone that not only mirrors investor confidence but also supports our company's robust financial performance. The substantial interest shown in our bond issuance demonstrates that our company's success and growth potential is well received by investors. As we continue our growth trajectory with a solid balance sheet, we are also strengthening our position in global markets."

Arçelik had previously issued a green bond worth €350 million with a five-year maturity in 2021, becoming the first real sector company in Türkiye to issue green bonds in the international markets.

ABOUT ARÇELİK

With over 40,000 employees throughout the world, Arçelik's global operations include subsidiaries in 53 countries, and 31 production facilities in 9 countries and 14 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Singer*, Hitachi*). Arçelik's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold up to 3,000 international registered patent applications to date. For the 4th consecutive year, Arçelik achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables industry (based on the results dated 16 December 2022) in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Arçelik's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.' 

* Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216131/Arcelik_Ozkan_Cimen.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arcelik-announces-eurobond-issue-of-400-million-301933330.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Arçelik announces eurobond eurobond euroobbligazione compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, vaccino disponibile dalla prossima settimana
News to go
Ipertensione, i dati Oms
News to go
Assemblea Generale Onu al via, tra i temi il clima e la guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, aperta un'inchiesta
News to go
Champions League, al via oggi per club italiani
News to go
Pnrr, Consiglio Ue approva modifiche Italia
News to go
Miracolo San Gennaro si ripete: sangue si è sciolto
News to go
Bonus psicologo per studenti universitari: come funziona
Migranti, Letta ricorda tragedia Lampedusa del 2013: “Basta vite spezzate” - Video
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Riforma Irpef, il punto
News to go
Scuola, istituti tecnici e voto in condotta: le novità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza