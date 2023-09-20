Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:13 Farmaceutica, Lattuada (Otsuka): "Nel 2022 investiti in R&S 1,7 mld nel mondo"

15:09 Dengue Italia, nuovo caso ad Arezzo

14:47 Carlo e Camilla a Parigi, coppia reale britannica in visita per tre giorni in Francia

14:28 Fiere, al Gis Focus su sicurezza lavoro e riconversione energetica

14:22 Kata, sopralluogo a ex hotel Astor: spunti da nuove analisi

14:11 Gianni Vattimo, funerale sabato 23 settembre a Torino

14:11 Fiumicino palcoscenico dell'inclusività, in scena 'Medea' del Teatro Patologico

14:00 Botox non conosce crisi, anzi: ecco quante 'punturine' in un anno in Italia

13:56 Dal 5 ottobre torna la Milano Digital Week, focus sullo Sviluppo dei Limiti

13:46 Altroconsumo: "Vodafone si conferma la migliore per qualità rete mobile"

13:41 Innovatec, in Piano 2024-26 target ricavi a mezzo mld e investimenti per 77 mln

13:39 Migranti, Conte a Lampedusa: "Da governo bluff, isola al collasso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TUMI SHOWCASES ITS NEW ALPHA COLLECTIONS THROUGH AN EXTENSION OF ITS 'ESSENTIALLY BEAUTIFUL' CAMPAIGN

20 settembre 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The campaign introduces the brand's new Alpha X and Alpha Hybrid collections and re-establishes the TUMI difference with one-of-a-kind designs proven to outperform.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International travel and lifestyle brand TUMI is celebrating its beloved Alpha product assortment through an extension of its Fall 2023 Essentially Beautiful campaign. The campaign showcases the carefully considered and meticulously designed details of the products within the Alpha X and Alpha Hybrid collections, highlighting the one-of-a-kind designs with over 600 TUMI patents and designs with registrations worldwide, and the ways that they all work together to create bags that are not only beautiful, but also perform beautifully.

This latest installment of the Essentially Beautiful campaign re-establishes TUMI's brand DNA. Bringing attention to one of the brand's most well-known and beloved collections through a new lens, TUMI highlights its product innovations, materials, and patented designs.

"We are continuously propelling and evolving ourselves and our collections forward, crafting high-performing products that not only meet but exceed the needs of our customers," said Victor Sanz, TUMI's Creative Director. "The Alpha X collection not only serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to precision and detail but also exemplifies our tireless quest for enduring quality and longevity, adding to our cornerstone collection Alpha that our travelers can constantly depend on."

Launching this Fall and engineered to exceed all 40 of TUMI's endurance tests, Alpha X is its strongest softside collection to date, made with PX6, an ultra-durable fabric with a unique combination of high strength and thermal stability. The luggage also features elevated finishes including a mixed hard and soft side exterior and gunmetal hardware.

The brand's new Alpha Hybrid collection features the X-Brace 45® handle, an aircraft-grade aluminum telescoping system built to take on every twist, turn and tarmac, and dual recess wheels that are made to carry through the smoothest travels. Combining Alpha's signature look and FXT Ballistic Nylon with a polycarbonate shell for a lighter, ultra-durable collection, Alpha Hybrid's superior hardside designs, and innovative softside tailoring are made for robust business travel and create the ultimate lightweight experience.

The campaign also features the brand's TEGRA-LITE® collection and shines a light on its revolutionary Tegris® material. It offers exceptional strength and high performance.

Follow along to see all of the ways TUMI brings essential beauty to its products @TUMITravel. Shop the Alpha collection available at TUMI stores and TUMI.com worldwide.

About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media ContactsAlexandra GillisPR & Social Manageralexandra.gillis@tumi.comTUMI

Nicole Colasantoncolasanto@weareshadow.comSHADOW

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205558/MicrosoftTeams_image__20.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205559/MicrosoftTeams_image__19.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/tumi_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tumi-showcases-its-new-alpha-collections-through-an-extension-of-its-essentially-beautiful-campaign-301923563.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Turismo Altro Economia_E_Finanza AN EXTENSION brand's new Alpha X Alpha X COLLECTIONS THROUGH
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Conte a Lampedusa
News to go
Carta docente in arrivo, bonus da 500 euro
News to go
Nagorno, Baku: "Stop a misure antiterrorismo se esercito armeno depone armi"
News to go
Covid, vaccino disponibile dalla prossima settimana
News to go
Ipertensione, i dati Oms
News to go
Assemblea Generale Onu al via, tra i temi il clima e la guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, aperta un'inchiesta
News to go
Champions League, al via oggi per club italiani
News to go
Pnrr, Consiglio Ue approva modifiche Italia
News to go
Miracolo San Gennaro si ripete: sangue si è sciolto
News to go
Bonus psicologo per studenti universitari: come funziona
Migranti, Letta ricorda tragedia Lampedusa del 2013: “Basta vite spezzate” - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza