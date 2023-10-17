Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:26
comunicato stampa

Viking® Changes the Way We Create

16 ottobre 2023 | 18.46
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Designer Epic™ 3 Embroiders Like Never Before

LAVERGNE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide, the parent company of the VIKING® sewing brand, is revolutionizing the world of sewing and embroidery. Their latest machine release, the HUSQVARNA® VIKING® Designer Epic™ 3, is making waves in the market with its exceptional features. The machine has been meticulously crafted with the sewist in mind.

Embroider like never before. The new embroidery unit not only has the industry's largest embroidery area, but the new ergonomic hoop connection makes attaching and removing hoops quick and easy. With the groundbreaking industry's first specialty technique hoop, sewists can embroider specialty techniques like felting or bobbin work and flip the hoop over to seamlessly transition to conventional embroidery. New free-arm embroidery capability gives the sewist more flexibility by effortlessly handling challenging projects that are difficult to hoop without the need to open a seam. The Designer Epic 3 also includes STITCH CREATOR™ giving sewists the freedom to create their own stitches.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Designer Epic 3, a machine that embodies the pinnacle of innovation, precision, and artistry in the world of sewing and embroidery. The MySewNet integration allows the sewist to explore a universe of cloud-based navigation and cutting-edge technology paired with timeless designs. This machine will truly empower creators to turn their dreams into reality, stitch by stitch. The Epic 3 is not just a machine–it's a first-of-its-kind masterpiece redefining sewing technology as we know it," says SVP CEO Jason Forcier.

From its precision-enhancing design positioning to its specialized technique designs, including ribbon embroidery and the innovative THREAD VELVET Technique, the Designer Epic 3 opens up a world of creative possibilities. The ability to embroider beads, ribbon, and yarn directly onto fabric with unmatched precision is a game-changer, saving valuable time that would otherwise be spent on hand stitching. The sewist can easily create appliques directly on the machine's screen without extra software. Even tasks like embroidering buttonholes and decorative stitches within the hoop become a breeze with this cutting-edge device.

The technology is also unmatched Dean Brindle President of NA Sales and Global Marketing of SVP Worldwide agrees, "The new DESIGNER EPIC™ 3 machine revolutionizes the sewing experience by tailoring it to the sewist's preferences and needs. With its tablet-like interface, WiFi connectivity, and comprehensive animated and illustrated tutorials, we've created an entirely new sewing experience where your creative exploration can flourish in unique ways."

The machine will be permanently available in a Starlight Bronze finish with Limited Edition Colors Twilight Plum and Coastal Mist available until October 31, 2023. The HUSQVARNA® VIKING® Designer Epic™ 3 is available through authorized Husqvarna Viking dealers and retailers only.

ABOUT HUSQVARNA® VIKING®HUSQVARNA® VIKING® premium sewing machines and accessories have been designed using world-renowned Swedish engineering since 1872, bringing new sewing innovations to the marketplace for over 150 years. That tradition of innovation and renowned craftsmanship continues today. The HUSQVARNA® VIKING® brand is world-renowned as a leader in sewing innovation that elevates the experience of sewing and embroidery providing sewing enthusiasts with unlimited options that will keep them sewing for a lifetime. To learn more, visit www.husqvarnaviking.com 

SVP Worldwide is the parent company of SINGER®, PFAFF®, VIKING®, and mySewnet™ brands. To learn more about SVP Worldwide visit www.svpworldwide.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154700/svp_gd_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viking-changes-the-way-we-create-301957770.html

