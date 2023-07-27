Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Luglio 2023
AUTOCRYPT Releases Plug&Charge Upgrade for Charging Station Management System

27 luglio 2023 | 10.00
SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT expanded the scope of its EV charging station management system (CSMS) through the release of "EVIQ CSMS for Plug&Charge," an add-on that will seamlessly guide the deployment and management of Plug&Charge (PnC) operations, available for charge point operators (CPO) and e-mobility service providers (EMSP). Defined in ISO 15118 for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communications, Plug&Charge allows vehicles and chargers to automatically authenticate one another once plugged, enabling a fully automated charging and billing process.

Compliant with ISO 15118-2 and ISO 15118-20, EVIQ CSMS for Plug&Charge provides customers with a comprehensive set of components necessary for the adoption of PnC technology as well as management of PnC-capable chargers. These include the establishment of a PnC server on the backend and a frontend admin dashboard for certificate key management. The PnC server is integrated into the existing server of the CPO, while the admin dashboard can be integrated into their existing CSMS frontend or AUTOCRYPT's EVIQ CSMS dashboard.

More importantly, the PnC add-on is interoperable across multiple V2G root environments. Due to the wide variety of V2G roots used by different CPOs and EMSPs, many service operators have found it challenging to enable Plug&Charge across different vehicle models and charging stations. AUTOCRYPT facilitates this interoperability by enabling validation across multiple root certificates.

"Given the growing number of regulations in Europe and Asia mandating V2G interoperability in public charging stations, we expect Plug&Charge to become the mainstream method for EV charging and billing," said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "The growing adoption of NACS will also simplify PnC deployment across North America. We look forward to helping more operators implement and manage the technology."

The North American Charging Standard (NACS), formerly known as the Tesla charging connector specification, is now gaining popularity across the continent after Tesla opened the technology to other OEMs in late 2022.

Offering full compatibility with NACS, AUTOCRYPT's EVIQ lineup of EV charging-related solutions also encompasses the establishment of the PKI needed for secure PnC authentication. The company has deployed its PnC PKI for some best-selling EV models across the globe and the largest PnC charging network in South Korea.

ABOUT AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity and smart mobility technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and processes for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem. AUTOCRYPT also provides management and service platforms for the operators and end users of e-mobility and MaaS, contributing to sustainable and universal mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162822/EVIQ_CSMS_for_Plug_Charge__Press_Image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autocrypt-releases-plugcharge-upgrade-for-charging-station-management-system-301886379.html

