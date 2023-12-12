Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Dicembre 2023
GM Defense and Jankel Announce Collaboration

12 dicembre 2023 | 15.48
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), and Jankel, a British world-leader in the design, integration, manufacture and support of high-specification defense systems, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU establishes a framework to jointly pursue business opportunities for defense and government customers using GM Defense mobility solutions, including the Heavy-Duty Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) international variant, the Integrated Armored Vehicle (IAV). The collaboration will include support work in the U.S., in addition to the UK, Europe and in other locations where Jankel has an established support capability.

GM Defense uses a commercial-based approach, leveraging the advanced technologies of its parent, GM, to develop a protected mobility solution, such as the HD SUV, for global defense and government customers. These specially designed vehicles include independent armoring certification with options and configurations to suit customer requirements. With armor built into the vehicle design, GM Defense delivers a purpose-built platform that works seamlessly with the rest of the vehicle. These design features help ensure the vehicle is safe, reliable and easy to maneuver. GM Defense also offers ability to produce international armored vehicle fleets quickly and efficiently.

Jankel is one of the leading global suppliers of Civilian Armoured Vehicles to defense and security customers, including military and nongovernmental organizations and is a trusted and key supplier of full-service support packages that include the complete spectrum of in-service vehicle support. Experts in the conversion of a variety of base platforms to meet the demanding protection requirements of these customers, Jankel has delivered over 2,000 specialist protected platforms to more than 15 global customers, including the United Kingdom, Europe and elsewhere.

"GM Defense is looking forward to collaborating with Jankel, who can help support mobility solutions such as the HD SUV and IAV," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "Aligning our capabilities with companies like Jankel, who have a proven track record among global defense and government customers, is important as GM Defense seeks to meet the needs of the UK Ministry of Defence's Land Industrial Strategy and to help modernize the mobility platforms of our allies."

"Announcing this MOU is a key step for Jankel as we continue to grow our global footprint in the defense and security vehicle space," said Jankel Chairman Andrew Jankel. "In selecting Jankel, GM Defense has recognized our strong position in the UK and Europe, and we look forward to pursuing joint support opportunities for GM Defense's IAV. Whilst our initial focus will be on support for the IAV, the collaboration allows for a broadening of the scope to include other GM Defense products and services provided we find suitable joint opportunities. We very much look forward to growing this important relationship."

For the latest GM Defense news, please visit www.GMDefenseLLC.com and follow GM Defense on LinkedIn.  

About GM Defense LLCGM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

About JankelJankel is a world class specialist in protection systems. Undertaking design, development, prototyping and production of armoured vehicles, light tactical vehicles, counter terrorism vehicles and equipment, and customised occupant survivability solutions for military, security, government, aid agencies and NGOs throughout the world. The vision of marrying protection, performance and quality has been at the heart of the business since 1955.

With secure manufacturing facilities in the UK and USA, Jankel is able to provide high volume production, whilst still offering a flexible approach to exacting customer requirements. A partnership approach to every solution ensures a smooth journey from concept to delivery.An exceptional customer care programme completes the service, with dedicated programme support, full after-sales and Through Life Support (TLS) providing peace of mind for a successful partnership.

Jankel has achieved ISO 9001 and 14001 for its security, engineering, manufacturing and vehicle production capabilities. www.jankel.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gm-defense-and-jankel-announce-collaboration-302012809.html

