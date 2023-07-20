Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:04
comunicato stampa

UL Solutions Expands Cable Testing Capabilities With New Laboratory in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

20 luglio 2023 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The new laboratory helps enable faster time to market, reduced costs and market access for wire and cable manufacturers, brands and suppliers in the Middle East.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, officially opened its new safety and performance testing laboratory in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The facility localizes and expands UL Solutions' existing wire and cable testing services for fiber optical components and fire safety to include testing low-voltage, solar, electric vehicle (EV) charging and other cable products to local, regional or international standards in Abu Dhabi. The services at the new laboratory help enable faster time to market, reduced costs and market access for wire and cable manufacturers, brands and suppliers in the Middle East.

"Purchasers, specifiers, installers and inspectors understand the significant risks associated with the use of cables that do not meet safety standards and requirements. With the elevated focus on the safety of consumer products, regulatory bodies are also addressing wire and cable products through stricter regulations," said Sameer Abdul Salam, senior business development manager, Engineered Materials at UL Solutions.

The new laboratory adds to UL Solutions' existing cable fire testing and optical fiber testing in the region to include advisory and testing capabilities based on International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards, European Standards (EN) and British Standards (BS). The facility is designed to test:

"In addition to our existing laboratories in the region, UL Solutions is responding to the rising demand for wire and cable testing with its new laboratory in Abu Dhabi, which now offers one of the most expansive suites of testing capabilities for wire and cable in the Middle East," said Salam.

About UL SolutionsA global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press Contacts:Tyler KhanUL SolutionsULNews@UL.comT: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven BrewsterUL SolutionsULNews@UL.comT: +1 (847) 664.8425

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157964/Workers_connecting_wires_of_solar_panels.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849892/UL_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ul-solutions-expands-cable-testing-capabilities-with-new-laboratory-in-abu-dhabi-united-arab-emirates-301881642.html

