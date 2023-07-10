XCMG Machinery Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Martifer

XUZHOU, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Martifer, a global leader in the construction and new energy sectors from Portugal, to expand applications of XCMG's sanitation and new energy equipment in Portugal.

The signing ceremony was attended by Zhao Bentang, Chinese Ambassador to Portugal; Liu Jiansen, vice president of XCMG and general manager of XCMG Import and Export Co., Ltd.; and Jorge Martins, CEO of Martifer.

"XCMG will unswervingly take the path of international and sustainable development and take the lead in carbon reduction and promoting a low-carbon roadmap, Martifer is a renowned company in Portugal's metallic construction and renewable energy industries, and our cooperation will introduce more of XCMG's green, sustainable, and highly efficient new energy products into the Portuguese market as well as further supporting the local economic development," noted Liu.

Martins expressed that XCMG as a globally leading construction machinery manufacturer is widely acclaimed in Europe, and XCMG's industry layout and network development in Europe have shown the company's confidence and commitment to promoting global green development. Martifer will join hands with XCMG to advance sustainable development in Portugal.

Zhao remarked that the successful cooperation of XCMG and Martifer marks another milestone of China and Portugal's collaborative efforts in pushing forward the "Belt and Road" Initiative as well as enterprise cooperation between the two countries, boasting profound significance in promoting economic and trade relationships.

XCMG has fully elevated its network in the European market over the past few years. At the recently concluded 69th Feira Nacional de Agricultura Feira do Ribatejo (the National Agriculture Fair in Portugal, "FNA23"), XCMG exhibited seven customized excavators: the XE18E, XE19E, XE20E, XE27E, XE35E, XE55E, and XE80E, all of which meet the Euro 5 emission standards and CE certification requirements. The excavators were sold out on the opening day of the trade show, and XCMG also received many order intentions for its latest products, which highlight innovative technologies and premium quality.

The excavators are equipped with Kubota or Yanmar engines in their original packaging to deliver robust power with fuel efficiency. Models starting with the XE27E adopt the AUX1, AUX2, and hydraulic quick-change lines, coupled with no-tail or short-tail designs, to meet customers' diverse needs. The precise hydraulic system and suspension seating also improve the driving experience while guaranteeing maneuverability.

