CGTN: A letter to inspire: Xi's words resonate across China's thriving film industry

CGTN published an article exploring how Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent reply to veteran film artists struck a chord across the country's dynamic film industry. The article underscores the sector's unwavering drive for innovation as well as its impressive blending of technology and culture.

BEIJING, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1905, a silent, 30-minute black-and-white reel captured Peking Opera master Tan Xinpei performing as a general in "Dingjun Mountain" – China's first-ever film – ushering in an era of visual storytelling for the nation.

Now, 120 years later, China has rewritten global box office records with "Ne Zha 2," an animated epic that stands as the highest-grossing animated film of all time and one of the top five films worldwide by total earnings.

In a recent reply letter to eight veteran Chinese film artists, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the country's film industry to create more outstanding cinematic works that reflect the spirit of the times and express the aspirations of the people.

Xi encouraged them to inspire the broader film community to strengthen cultural confidence, stay grounded in real life, and make new contributions to the prosperity of the arts and the building of a culturally strong nation.

When tech meets Chinese culture

From the muted flickers of early reels to the dazzling spectacle of AI-powered epics, China's 120-year cinematic journey has been defined by unyielding innovation.

The runaway success of "Ne Zha 2" – which follows the rebellious boy-god Ne Zha and his dragon companion Ao Bing as they reclaim their physical forms and rewrite their destinies – is fueled by breathtaking, action-packed visuals.

Behind this cinematic hit lies a technological feat: advanced computer graphics and custom algorithms powered hyper-realistic lava flows, explosive particle effects and vast crowd simulations.

To achieve these immersive scenes – some featuring up to 200 million characters in a single frame – a collaborative network of 138 animation studios across China worked in unison, elevating both the scale and precision of the film to unprecedented heights.

A growing wave of Chinese films is also harnessing cutting-edge technology to enrich storytelling and push the boundaries of cinematic innovation.

In "The Wandering Earth 2," a Chinese sci-fi blockbuster, production teams leveraged 3D printing to craft highly detailed props, including futuristic spacesuits, quantum AI computers and robotic arms. The Chinese fantasy trilogy "Creation of the Gods," known for its heroic clashes between good and evil, utilized motion capture technology and Hollywood-style production pipelines to standardize its filmmaking process.

China's film industry today blends state-of-the-art technology with the richness of a 5,000-year cultural legacy, producing visually stunning narratives that resonate with global audiences.

Recent hits such as the "Ne Zha" saga, the "Creation of the Gods" trilogy, and "Chang An" have reimagined ancient Chinese legends through modern storytelling and visual artistry.

CMC Pictures announced last week that the English-language version of "Ne Zha 2" will debut in IMAX and 3D across theaters in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand starting August 22.

Ellen Eliasoph, an Academy Awards juror and veteran filmmaker, emphasized that the global expansion of Chinese cinema is driven not merely by commercial ambition, but by its profound cultural influence – which she described as the true cornerstone of its success.

"China is truly an untapped goldmine of intellectual property when it comes to filmmaking," said Eliasoph, who was the first Hollywood executive to work in China, in an interview with China Media Group in April.

A thriving industry

China is now the world's second-largest film market. In 2024, over 1.01 billion cinema visits were recorded across the country. As of July 8, data from online platforms showed that China's cumulative box office revenue for 2025 – including presales – had exceeded 30 billion yuan (about $4.18 billion), reaching this milestone in just 189 days, 28 days ahead of last year's pace.

The country is also playing an increasingly influential role in reshaping the global cinematic landscape. In 2024 alone, China hosted international film festivals in more than 30 countries and regions. At home, Chinese theaters screened 93 imported films, generating over 9 billion yuan in box office revenue.

Chen Daoming, a renowned actor and chairman of the China Film Association, said President Xi's reply letter offers a guiding framework for the Chinese film industry.

"It's an essential and profound source of inspiration," said Chen, who was one of the writers of the letter to Xi. "I hope that through our joint efforts, we can create many outstanding works that contribute to the prosperity of the arts and the building of a culturally strong nation.”

Gao Ying, a manager at the time-honored Capital Cinema in Beijing, said the president's letter awakened a deep sense of mission within her.

"We are committed to transforming every screen and theater into a cultural window that tells China's story and celebrates the Chinese spirit."

For more information, please click: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-07-14/A-letter-to-inspire-Xi-s-words-echo-through-China-s-film-industry-1EZPEXHS38A/p.html

