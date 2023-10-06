Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Ottobre 2023
Ascend increases prices on nylons and chemicals up to 15% on rising costs

06 ottobre 2023 | 17.21
HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases due to significant increases in input costs, where contracts allow, as follows:

Product family

Product

Price increase

Vydyne®, Polimid and Secomid

Neat PA66 polymer

PA6 compounds

$0.20 - $0.30/kg

Performance Chemicals

Hexamethylene diamine

Adipic acid

$0.15 - $0.25/kg

FlexaTrac® acids, esters and specialties

FlexaTrac-AGS

FlexaTrac-DME

FlexaTrac-ACM

FlexaTrac-NTA

FlexaTrac-IDA

Formalin

$0.10 - $0.25/kg

FlexaTram™ specialty amines

FlexaTram-BHM

FlexaTram-DAM

FlexaTram-HDA

FlexaTram-HMT

$0.10 - $0.50/kg

Signature Brands

Trinohex® Ultra

Hexatran™

Trinosolv

Prionil®

$0.05 - $0.30/kg

These price increases took effect early October 2023. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance MaterialsAscend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832 963 1347 okhali@ascendmaterials.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascend-increases-prices-on-nylons-and-chemicals-up-to-15-on-rising-costs-301949667.html

