Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:00 Roma, trovato cadavere in avanzato stato di decomposizione sotto la tangenziale

18:55 Israele uccide il numero 2 di Hamas, la 'mente' dell'attacco del 7 ottobre

18:48 Femminicidi, a Roma il primo del 2024: 118 le donne uccise nel 2023

18:12 Israele, raid in Libano: "Ucciso a Beirut numero 2 di Hamas"

16:09 'La portalettere' il romanzo più venduto del 2023

15:48 Sanremo 2024, nuovo annuncio di Amadeus: chi si collegherà dalla nave

15:36 Pordenone, scontro tra tir e ambulanza: 3 morti

15:29 Viterbo, porta moglie già morta in ospedale: fermato per omicidio aggravato

14:30 Arriva la Top Ten delle Parolacce 2023, Gino Paoli e Javier Milei in testa

14:23 Portaerei Usa Ford lascia Mediterraneo, ecco perché non è buon segno per Israele

13:42 Box office, Capodanno col botto per Siani e Miyazaki

13:23 Ddl concorrenza, Mattarella firma legge ma scrive a presidenti Camere e a Meloni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Biesterfeld and Celanese: global expansion and enhanced joint portfolio as of 2024

02 gennaio 2024 | 17.18
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International distributor Biesterfeld and leading technical plastics manufacturer Celanese are further expanding their collaboration in the new year. The partners have agreed to enhance their joint portfolio and to cooperate to develop new markets. 

Extended distribution rights in the EMEA region

Biesterfeld will continue to hold exclusive distribution rights in most of the EMEA region for the Rynite® PETP, Selar® PA, Zytel HTN® PPA and Santoprene® TPV product ranges. The cooperation between the two partners will be significantly strengthened in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Ireland and the Baltic states. In these regions, the distributor will in future distribute the aforementioned materials non-exclusively for the first time, with the exception of Santoprene® TPV in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The same applies for the products mentioned to the Middle East and Israel, while a mutually exclusive partnership has been agreed in South Africa.

Future non-exclusive distribution rights for Crastin® PBT, Hytrel® TPC and Zytel® PA will be supplemented by the Celanex® PBT, Celanyl® PA, Ecomid® recycled PA and Frianyl® PA complementary product ranges, for which Biesterfeld is to receive new distribution rights throughout the entire EMEA region.

Tynex® filaments have also been added to the joint product portfolio. The distributor is to receive exclusive distribution rights for this product throughout the EMEA region with immediate effect.

Joint growth in South-East Asia and Brazil

The companies' joint expansion in the ASEAN region will be continued, and for this purpose, a new, exclusive agreement has been reached for the Santoprene® TPV product family. In Brazil, the current distribution rights will be expanded to cover complementary product ranges.

"We're delighted to be expanding our global strategic partnership with Celanese," says Martin Rathke, Business Manager Engineering Polymers, Biesterfeld Plastic. "Celanese has grown to become the world's largest manufacturer of engineering thermoplastics. The new agreement will enable us to amplify our successful and trusting partnership. We have great opportunities for shared growth in the years ahead, not just in the EMEA region but also in Brazil and, above all, in South-East Asia. We look forward to continuing our successful cooperation."

About Biesterfeld Plastic

Biesterfeld Plastic GmbH is a leading international distributor for the plastics industry. Global polymer producers such as Celanese, DuPont, Delrin, ExxonMobil, INEOS, BASF, Solvay, CHIMEI and LG Chem rely on the long-standing partnership with Biesterfeld Plastic and have been growing side by side with the company for many decades. With its locally based sales teams and technical engineers, the distributor advises its customers from a wide range of segments. The company makes independent material recommendations, advises on product development, process optimisation and offers customised commercial and logistical solutions.

Biesterfeld Plastic is a division of the Biesterfeld Group, one of the world's leading distribution and service companies in the field of plastics, rubber and specialty chemicals. Founded in 1906 in Hamburg, Germany, today the group has more than 1000 employees across 50 locations in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa and generates an annual revenue of 1.66 billion EUR (FY 2022). The fully family-owned company operates in the business divisions Biesterfeld Plastic, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie and Biesterfeld Performance Rubber.

 

Biesterfeld Group

 

Sven Weber

Ferdinandstraße 41

20095 Hamburg

Telefon: +49 40 32008-670

s.weber@biesterfeld.com

www.biesterfeld.com

 

 

Biesterfeld Plastic

 

Philipp Sakuth

Ferdinandstraße 41

20095 Hamburg

Telefon: +49 40 32008-372

p.sakuth@biesterfeld.com

www.biesterfeld.com

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biesterfeld-and-celanese-global-expansion-and-enhanced-joint-portfolio-as-of-2024-302024608.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza joint portfolio as collaboration portfolio collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Concessioni, lo stop di Mattarella: "Rilevanti perplessità"
News to go
Coppa Italia 2024, i quattro ottavi di finale: quando si giocano
News to go
Assegno di inclusione, boom di domande
News to go
Dal 3 gennaio al via corsa ai saldi
News to go
Giappone, sale a 48 morti bilancio terremoto Ishikawa
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Fisco, rimborsi record: superati i 22,4 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
2024 anno con più elezioni di sempre
News to go
Belgio presidente di turno dell'Ue per 6 mesi
News to go
2024 anno bisestile, cosa significa
News to go
Botti di Capodanno pericolosi, 6 morti e oltre 3mila feriti in 10 anni
News to go
Incentivi auto 2024, in arrivo piano da un miliardo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza