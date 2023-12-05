Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

ClariMed Opens New Office in Cambridge, MA, Expanding its Reach in the Heart of America's Medical Hub

05 dicembre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced the opening of its new Cambridge, Massachusetts office.

Boasting major hospitals, healthcare institutions, and a thriving medical device community, Cambridge is also known for its robust network of top-tier educational institutions. Leya Bergquist, Associate Director of Human Factors at ClariMed, highlighted the significance of the site, "Our new location is highly accessible to clients, study participants, and staff, providing us with the perfect setting to conduct our groundbreaking work more efficiently."

The office is also pivotal to ClariMed's talent acquisition plans. "Boston's academic landscape is a powerhouse of talent and innovation. This location enables us to tap into a diverse pool of skilled professionals across Massachusetts and extending into New Hampshire," added Bergquist.

ClariMed is simultaneously expanding local, in-house recruiting services to streamline operations and ensure continued access to study participants. The new facility has already hosted over 100 study participants in usability and design validation studies for global clients.

Louisa Harvey, Founder and Principal of Harvey Medical, a ClariMed Company, commented on the logistical and collaborative advantages, "ClariMed's east coast presence is a game-changer for our global clients, particularly our European clients. The Cambridge office not only bridges time zones more effectively but also offers easier access for in-person collaborations in the US market."

Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, emphasized the alignment of this expansion with the company's growth strategy, "The opening of our Cambridge office is a key milestone in ClariMed's journey. It aligns perfectly with our growth efforts, enabling us to broaden our impact and deepen our connections within the medical technology sector."

The new ClariMed office at 125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, Massachusetts, offers convenient access via car, mass transit, and walking, making the Alewife location an ideal hub for study participants and staff. The opening signifies a major moment in ClariMed's human-centered medical technology design and development journey.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monique GarrettMGarrett@PrismWorksOnline.com1.484.363.1773

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291368/ClariMed_Cambridge_MA_Office.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991389/ClariMed___Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarimed-opens-new-office-in-cambridge-ma-expanding-its-reach-in-the-heart-of-americas-medical-hub-302004280.html

