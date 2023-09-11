Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:36
comunicato stampa

Norgine Strengthens Senior Leadership with the Appointment of Saulo Martiniano as Chief Operating Officer

11 settembre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norgine, a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients, is pleased to announce the appointment of Saulo Martiniano as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Saulo joins Norgine with a wealth of experience and a unique blend of leadership, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of manufacturing operational excellence and supply chain.

In his previous role at L'Oréal, Saulo was responsible for leading Global Manufacturing Excellence across 38 plants worldwide and more than 10,000 employees. Saulo will be based in the UK with responsibility for overseeing Norgine's global operations and driving growth across the business to further strengthen the company's position as a leader in European healthcare solutions. With a track record of success in fostering collaboration and implementing innovative strategies, Saulo is well-equipped to lead Norgine's operations as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

"I am delighted to welcome Saulo as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Christopher Bath, CEO of Norgine. "Saulo's proven expertise in operational excellence and his dynamic leadership style make him an ideal fit to lead our global operations. We are confident that his strategic insights will further propel Norgine's mission of bringing novel and impactful products to market."

Saulo Martiniano, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, "Norgine is at an exciting juncture, with a strong commitment to enhancing outcomes through groundbreaking and innovative solutions," and continued, "I am thrilled to be joining the strong team at Norgine at this exciting time and look forward to working closely with the talented professionals here to deliver impactful results for patients and all our customers."

In addition to L'Oréal, Saulo also held senior positions at Mars and Reckitt with responsibility across many countries including Brazil, Mexico, the US, France, and the UK.

www.norgine.comFollow us @norgine 

About Norgine

Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach enable us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to have helped more than 25 million patients around the world in 2022 and generated €530 million in net product sales, a growth of nearly 5% over 2021.

Norgine has a direct presence in 16 European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of patients around the world.

NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204381/Saulo_Martiniano.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norgine-strengthens-senior-leadership-with-the-appointment-of-saulo-martiniano-as-chief-operating-officer-301921870.html

