China's Pinghu Strengthens Business Ties with Italy

PINGHU, China, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinghu, a city in Zhejiang Province near Shanghai, is looking to expand its business links with Italy, with a focus on the luggage and apparel markets and the development of overseas warehouses for local enterprises.

Pinghu Economic Development Zones Map

The initiative is intended to help businesses in Pinghu explore opportunities in Italy and support their international trade activities.

Fashion and related manufacturing industries are among Pinghu's key economic sectors. The city is working to help local businesses reach overseas markets while exploring ways to improve the logistics and distribution of exported products.

Overseas warehouses are one area of interest. Establishing storage and distribution facilities closer to customers could help enterprises manage inventories and support deliveries in international markets.

Located on the northern shore of Hangzhou Bay, Pinghu covers 557 square kilometers of land and shares a 58-kilometer boundary with Shanghai. Its position in the Yangtze River Delta connects the city with major manufacturing centers, transport networks and trade services in eastern China.

Alongside fashion and creative industries, Pinghu has developed sectors including automobiles and components, CNC machine tools, high-end new materials, modern logistics and trade, aerospace and healthcare.

As Pinghu businesses look to expand internationally, the city is seeking to develop commercial connections with overseas markets, including Italy.

The focus on luggage, apparel and overseas warehousing reflects Pinghu's efforts to support local enterprises in reaching international customers and developing their export businesses.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f60166a3-5086-4b9d-b0b4-66b6a401fcd1

Contact Person: Tony Liu / lb_101de@lemengroup.com

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