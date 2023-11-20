Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
"2023 Charming China-Cultural Exhibition from Guangdong" kicks off in Italy's Rome

19 novembre 2023 | 21.49
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GDToday:  

A cultural exchange event featuring conversations between Guangzhou, the capital of the province of Guangdong and Italy was held in Rome on the afternoon of November 16 (Rome's time).

This is the first activity of the "2023 Charming China-Cultural Exhibition from Guangdong," featuring the cultural exchanges between the province of Guangdong and other countries.

A total of 11 speakers from China and Italy shared their views and impressions about the exchanges in various fields between the two countries.

"GAC Group is one of the largest automotive groups in China. GAC Milan provides design for Chinese own-brand vehicles and plays a vital role in the global design network," said Edouard Suzeau, automotive designer of GAC R&D Center Europe, sharing his view on China's intelligent manufacturing.

As a mixed-blood, Suzeau spent his childhood in China and achieved his degree in automobile design in France. He serves for GAC in Milan as a designer, which made his dream comes true.

"My family felt proud of me when they knew I had joined the GAC," he added.

At present, the GAC cars have exported to Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and other 31 countries and regions.  "No matter in China, Italy or anywhere in the world, Chinese auto brand can provide a better trip mode for human being," he stressed.

Gennaro Schlitzer, director of QUEEN's SRL, indicated that China's piano manufacturing industry is amazing. He said that the sound, performance and design of the Pearl River pianos produced in Guangzhou are high-quality and as beautiful as the Pearl River.

Several performances were staged to surprise the audience during the event, such as piano performances and an acrobatic show that straddles Chinese acrobatics and ballet, combining tradition with modernity, highlighting the unique Lingnan culture, and presenting an inclusive, open and innovative Guangzhou city to the world.

Angelo Tabaro, former cultural minister of Veneto region, said Guangzhou is an inclusive city, as well as a trade center in China, which is similar with Venice. He wishes that both two countries will build a strong bridge to enhance the communication for people-to-people exchange.

The "2023 Charming China—Cultural Exhibition from Guangdong" is being held in Italy and will also be held in Egypt, Malaysia, including concerts featuring Guangdong music, art exhibition, photo exhibition and more.

The event aims to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia, showcasing the profound cultural heritage of Chinese civilization and the charm of Lingnan culture to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280939/Guests_China_Italy_attended_a_cultural_exchange_event_featuring_conversations.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280940/Two_speakers_China_Italy_exchanged_ideas_stage_November_16_2023.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-charming-china-cultural-exhibition-from-guangdong-kicks-off-in-italys-rome-301992882.html

