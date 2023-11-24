Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 24 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:31
comunicato stampa

Mega Sale of the Year: Huion's 2023 Black Friday Carnival is Here

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday is the most exciting time of the year to upgrade your creative tools, whether for yourself, your loved ones, or your professional studio. While the official Black Friday date is set for November 24, Huion is getting the celebration started early.

For those familiar with the digital inked device industry, Huion is a name that needs no introduction. Known for its innovation and quality, Huion offers a lineup of excellent tablets for digital artists and graphic designers, and this Black Friday is no exception. Huion's official online store is rolling out its Black Friday Sale, starting from November 15, 2023, and running through to November 30, 2023, with savings of up to 43%.

Key Sale Highlights:

If you're a budget-conscious beginner starting a creative journey, don't miss out on Huion's affordable and high-quality graphic tablets. Choose from the Huion Note, Inspiroy Giano, Inspiroy Dial 2, and Inspiroy H950P, all of which come with great value. Plus, don't forget the Inspiroy H580X, available for just $39.99 during this sale event.

For more details about Huion's 2023 Black Friday sale, visit our official online store at store.huion.com. Stay updated by following us on social media @huiontablet.

About Huion:

Huion is a globally recognized brand specializing in digital pen tablets and digital inked solutions. With a mission to make art accessible to all, Huion is committed to empowering artists and creatives with innovative and high-quality tools at affordable prices to inspire creativity and enhance their digital art experience.

 

in Evidenza