Appian Announces Appian Connected Claims for Insurance
Pubblicato il: 14/10/2020 11:31
Configurable, low-code Appian Connected Claims can be deployed in weeks to improve customer experience, optimize processes, and compliment core modernization strategies
MCLEAN, Virginia, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of today's AppianEUROPE20 virtual conference, Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) unveiled
Appian Connected Claims enables insurers to unify data from their existing claims systems and databases (without migrating the data) to create a single 360-degree view of the customer and the claim. This new visibility addresses gaps and inefficiencies in their current claims processes. The result is faster claims settlement, and a superior customer experience, while reducing the cost of claims processing and accelerating time to close.
Appian Connected Claims is fast to implement and configurable because it is built on the
Appian is a software leader in the insurance industry vertical. Six of the top ten global insurance organizations are Appian customers. Appian is also recognized as a leader in software for insurance companies by industry analysts. In The Forrester Wave™: Insurance Agency Portals, Q3 2020, Appian received the highest scores among all vendors in the Strategy and Current Offering categories, and in The Forrester Wave™: Automated Life Insurance Underwriting Systems, Q4 2019, the industry analyst noted, "Appian stands apart because of its robust process and case management focus."
Appian Connected Claims presents a superior alternative to costly rip-and-replace and build-from-scratch approaches, providing:
"Claims optimization is a constant focus for insurers," said Michael Heffner, Vice President of Solutions and Industry Go To Market at Appian. "Current market conditions make it more urgent than ever to address the inefficiencies and lost dollars caused by gaps in processes. Appian Connected Claims unifies data, reduces operational complexity, and puts easy change controls directly in the hands of the insurer."
For more information on Appian Connected Claims, visit
About Appian
Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit