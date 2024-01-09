Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Gennaio 2024
11:27
comunicato stampa

Deeper Liquidity and Minimized Risks: FinchTrade Partners with Cypator for Enhanced OTC Crypto Trading

09 gennaio 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinchTrade, a Swiss company specializing in liquidity provision and investment tools in the cryptocurrency sector, announces its collaboration with Cypator, a leading institutional crypto Electronic Communication Network (ECN). FinchTrade will use Cypator's ECN to enable enhanced liquidity discovery, with pre-trade balance checks through settlement, on a bilateral and custodian and prime broker basis. This partnership underscores FinchTrade's dedication to enhancing its service offerings, especially in order execution and liquidity provision for client investment strategies.

 

 

Cypator's renowned institutional grade, anonymous credit-based execution network is a perfect complement to FinchTrade's advanced trading and custodial solutions, setting a new standard for digital asset trading in Europe.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Vibhanshu Bahuguna, Global Head of Sales & Business Development at Cypator, says, "Our partnership with FinchTrade meets our goal to diversify liquidity sources and expand our OTC trading network. In addition to building client momentum from institutional and traditional finance, important players in digital assets such as FinchTrade allows our network to access the best liquidity in crypto."

"Collaborating with Cypator is a strategic move for us, enhancing our order execution and liquidity services, and expanding our distribution channels to serve takers on Cypator," commented Yuri Berg, Board Member of FinchTrade.

About FinchTradeBased in Zug, FinchTrade specializes in digital asset liquidity and investment tools. It offers technology-driven trading, investment, and custodial solutions in the cryptocurrency sector.

About CypatorCypator is an ECN, addressing the needs of institutions to trade digital assets in a liquidity optimized, risk controlled and transparent manner. Built to trade digital assets and designed on tradFi workflows Cypator resolves the unique liquidity, workflow and technological challenges of trading through a Prime broker in a disclosed and undisclosed manner or directly via a custodian. To learn more, see our website or LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314204/FinchTrade.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312808/FinchTrade_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deeper-liquidity-and-minimized-risks-finchtrade-partners-with-cypator-for-enhanced-otc-crypto-trading-302029545.html

in Evidenza