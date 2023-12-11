Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:58 Ciclone con neve e pioggia in arrivo, le previsioni meteo di oggi

08:54 Pnrr, Csel: "Con la riforma della contabilità pubblica più trasparenza ma preoccupa per piccoli comuni"

08:41 Il generale Vannacci: "Candidarmi alle Europee? Potrei farci un pensierino"

08:29 Gaza, Israele: "Hamas ha sottovalutato nostra rappresaglia"

07:39 Urto tra due treni nel Ravennate, Trenitalia: "6 contusi lievi"

07:26 Sudcorea, caccia Usa precipita nel mar Giallo

06:50 Mes, linea dura della Lega ma Forza Italia apre

00:01 Ucraina-Russia, Biden invita Zelensky alla Casa Bianca

23:41 Argentina, l'ex presidente Kirchner contestata: risponde con dito medio

22:47 Roma-Fiorentina 1-1, gol di Lukaku e Martinez Quarta

22:16 Gino Cecchettin, il messaggio da Fabio Fazio: "Uomini, dite ti amo" - Video

21:47 Urto fra treni tra Faenza e Forlì, 17 feriti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Julian Schiller Appointed as Head of Capital Solutions at LCM Partners

11 dicembre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners is very pleased to announce the appointment of Julian Schiller to its senior management team as a Managing Director and Head of Capital Solutions. This strategic hire underscores LCM's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned industry professionals, ensuring that it continues to offer unparalleled service to its clients.

Julian brings with him vast experience across the asset management industry as well as broader financial services. He has previously held senior positions at industry giants such as Brookfield and JLL. During his tenure at Brookfield, Julian was closely involved with LCM's business and its strategic direction in his role as a Board Director. His expertise around capital formation, product development and client service will be instrumental in driving both capital and client initiatives for the business going forward. As part of the role, Julian will oversee LCM's global sales efforts and will be a member of the product development team. Adding someone of his calibre and experience will also further strengthen LCM's position as both a market innovator and a market leader.

Paul Burdell, CEO LCM Partners, stated, "Having watched Julian work at close range I know that his skills and insights around capital coupled with his impressive track record within the industry will make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and are confident that his depth of experience and understanding of Private Credit will not only help accelerate our growth but also widen the already world-class group of investors that we have."

Julian Schiller remarked, "I am thrilled to be joining the team at LCM Partners having known them and the business for a number of years already. LCM is experiencing strong growth on the back of delivering strong and consistent returns and fostering deep client relationships which is at the heart of any successful business. I look forward to using my experience and working closely with the team to create lasting value for the business and its clients."

LCM PartnersInvestor RelationsT: +44 203 457 5050info@lcmpartners.eu

Notes to Editors:

LCM is one of Europe's leading alternatives asset managers, specialising in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. LCM has two Private Debt strategies. COPS (Credit Opportunities) which invests in pools of seasoned performing, re-performing and non-performing loans and SOLO (Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities) which is a specialty finance, investment grade asset backed strategy that provides white labelled product financing at the point of sale. Brookfield Asset Management is a strategic partner and has a significant minority shareholding within LCM and its Group companies.  

LCM is a member of the LCFH Group which today manages assets over c.€120 billion covering almost 7 million customers serving 110 financial institutions across 10 jurisdictions with almost 2,000 dedicated professionals.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/julian-schiller-appointed-as-head-of-capital-solutions-at-lcm-partners-302010301.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza management team as at LCM Partners very pistola very
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Onu: "A Gaza è l'inferno in terra"
News to go
Attivisti per il clima, blitz in 5 città italiane
News to go
Prezzi voli vacanze Natale, fino a 12 volte più alti
News to go
Zelensky: "Ingresso Ucraina in Ue è priorità"
News to go
Artificial Intelligence Act, ecco la legge Ue sull'IA
News to go
Dopo il Covid gli italiani comprano online, calano i negozi di vestiti
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Abbas: "Posizione Usa aggressiva e immorale"
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, report Polizia Postale sulle minacce online
News to go
Turismo, 6 miliardi giro d'affari ponte dell'Immacolata
News to go
Patto stabilità Ue, ultime news
News to go
Natale 2023, torna il 'giocattolo sospeso'
News to go
Turismo, flussi in calo per la stagione invernale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza