Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:52
comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy Announces Partnership with Stakelogic

18 dicembre 2023 | 10.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ROME, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming operator, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Stakelogic, a prominent game developer known for their innovative and engaging casino content. This exciting collaboration will further enhance the gaming experience for NetBet Italy's players by introducing a range of captivating titles from Stakelogic's extensive portfolio.

As part of this partnership, NetBet Italy will introduce Stakelogic’s games to its platform. Some key titles include Candyways Bonanza 2 Megaways, Book of Adventure Super Stake, and Greedy Fox. These games are renowned for their immersive gameplay, stunning graphics, and thrilling features that keep players entertained and engaged.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are pleased to partner with Stakelogic and add their impressive collection of games to our platform. Stakelogic's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality content aligns perfectly with our mission of providing the best gaming experience to our players."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
