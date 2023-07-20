Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

The Brattle Group Welcomes Insolvency Expert Rafael Klotz as Principal

19 luglio 2023 | 18.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Rafael Klotz to its Boston office as a Principal in the firm's Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice. Mr. Klotz brings nearly three decades of experience orchestrating major transactions around the globe. To learn more about Mr. Klotz, see his full bio at brattle.com/experts/rafael-klotz/.

Specializing in structuring and leading principal investments, divestments, financings, and restructurings, Mr. Klotz has executed transactions in more than 40 countries worldwide. He has worked with a wide range of industries, spanning the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors.

"Brattle is thrilled to welcome Rafa, a superlative team leader and dealmaker," Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. "His impressive global experience and wide-ranging commercial and insolvency knowledge will augment our capabilities across a number of practices."

A former practicing attorney and expert in cross-border insolvency, Mr. Klotz has led numerous acquisitions in US Chapter 11 proceedings and in insolvency administrations outside of the US, secured debt financings, debtor-in-possession (DIP) financings, sale-leasebacks of plants and machinery, raw material and supply chain financing, and inventory supply financings. In intellectual property (IP) related transactions, Mr. Klotz is a recognized global expert in converting consumer brands into asset-light licensing vehicles, and in the valuation of consumer brands, particularly in the context of asset-based lending and distress M&A.

"I look forward to transitioning into consulting alongside the esteemed experts at The Brattle Group," said Mr. Klotz. "I'm excited to leverage my experience working in multiple business lines and geographies to assist clients and expand Brattle's global presence as a market leader in insolvency and IP matters."

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Klotz was a Senior Managing Director in the International Division of Gordon Brothers Group. He previously practiced law at leading corporate law firms, specializing in bankruptcy, cross-border insolvency, and distressed M&A transactions.

ABOUT BRATTLEThe Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157662/Klotz_Rafa___The_Brattle_Group.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/the_brattle_group_logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-brattle-group-welcomes-insolvency-expert-rafael-klotz-as-principal-301881140.html

