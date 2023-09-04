Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:16
comunicato stampa

Ampace will showcase new energy storage products at North America's premier solar power exhibition RE+, ushering in a new era of global energy storage batteries with "long-cycle" capabilities

04 settembre 2023
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") is gearing up to participate in North America's premier solar power trade show, RE+, scheduled from September 11 to 14 in local U.S. time (Booth Number: 17046). The spotlight will be on the Kunlun series ultra-long cycle life batteries with 15000-cycle, positioned as the centerpiece, as Ampace unveils a comprehensive range of groundbreaking energy storage products. Ampace will introduce innovative solutions that tackle challenges related to durability, security, and enhanced returns. This endeavor aligns seamlessly with the global trend towards zero-carbon targets and the advancements in Virtual Power Plants (VPPs). Ultimately, this event will mark the dawn of a new era for worldwide energy storage systems, underscoring the significance of "long-cycle".

The long-cycle battery holds significant value for global commercial & industrial and residential energy storage systems. To aid commercial & industrial energy storage users in effectively keeping PV and energy storage system in the same pace and to enable greater benefits for residential energy users in VPP mode, overcoming the conventional battery lifespan limitation is of paramount importance. During the RE+ exhibition, Ampace's Kunlun series ultra-long cycle life batteries with 15000-cycle recently launched in China, will make their debut at RE+, a globally renowned industry platform. This achievement marks a pioneering advancement in battery lifespan, surpassing the 20-year mark for commercial & industrial energy storage applications, as well as residential energy storage batteries. Concurrently, Ampace will also introduce a powerful lineup centered around the Kunlun series, showcasing commercial & industrial distributed DC solutions equipped with Kunlun batteries, offering a range of new battery cabinets and modules for the application of 15,000-cycle long-cycle technology.

Ampace has been deeply entrenched in the global energy storage market for numerous years, blazing a trail by achieving significant breakthroughs in user-oriented energy storage solutions tailored for commercial & industrial and residential applications. The company's scope of influence continues to expand into sectors such as Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) and portable energy storage. Its product lineup encompasses a variety of battery chemistry systems, including lithium iron phosphate, lithium manganese, ternary systems, and other compositions. This range covers batteries, modules, battery racks, and even distributed outdoor energy storage systems. At present, Ampace enjoys a commanding position in the worldwide residential energy storage sector, with its product footprint spanning countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Germany, the European Union, Australia and China. Within the North American realm, Ampace has forged an extensive array of application scenarios, spanning from commercial & industrial energy storage to residential energy storage, UPS, and telecom energy storage system solutions. This expansion has yielded not only notable achievements but has also fostered trust and recognition from a diverse array of mainstream clients.

In order to enhance service to the global market, Ampace places a strong emphasis on expanding service coverage worldwide and specializing in service technologies. The company has set up post-sales branches in overseas locations including Japan, the United States, and Europe. These branches are equipped to provide on-site inspections, targeted repairs, warehousing logistics, and other essential services in key global markets. Moreover, Ampace provides global customers with expert technical guidance, effectively catering to a wide range of post-sales needs.

Ampace is anticipating its prominent presence at RE+ from September 11 to 14. During this event, Ampace will actively participate in discussions and collaborations with exceptional global partners to propel the achievement of worldwide zero-carbon objectives, thereby making substantial contributions to a more sustainable future.

yeqq@ampacetech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200730/Ampace_RE__Booth_Infomation.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-will-showcase-new-energy-storage-products-at-north-americas-premier-solar-power-exhibition-re-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-global-energy-storage-batteries-with-long-cycle-capabilities-301916680.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza