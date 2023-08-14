Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:40 Ranking Atp oggi, Sinner numero 6 dopo vittoria Toronto

09:28 Ponte Morandi, Meloni: "Scuse doverose". Mattarella: "Fare giustizia"

09:14 Corea del Nord, Kim: "Produrre più missili per far fronte a guerra in qualsiasi momento"

08:42 Nerone infiamma il Ferragosto, caldo fino a 40°C: previsioni meteo oggi e domani

08:24 Meloni: "Non temo un autunno caldo, sulle banche ho deciso io"

08:21 Ucraina, raid Russia: missili e droni su Odessa, 3 feriti

07:47 Bardonecchia, esonda torrente: ondata di fango sul Paese. Rintracciati i 5 dispersi - Video

07:37 Atp Cincinnati 2023, italiani in gara oggi: orari, programma, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

07:16 Etna in eruzione, aeroporto di Catania chiude lo spazio aereo

00:23 Calciomercato record, Chelsea prende Caicedo per 133 milioni

00:13 Ucraina, comandante Russia svela strategia Mosca: "Ecco la mappa"

00:13 Calciomercato Juventus, Bonucci verso Union Berlino: ultime news

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in the UAE to drive progress on the reform of international finance

14 agosto 2023 | 09.07
LETTURA: 4 minuti

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP28 Presidency has announced that it will convene the Independent High-Level Expert Group (IHLEG) on Climate Finance in the UAE this week to drive progress on steps to reform international finance ahead of COP28.

The two-day meeting from 15-16 August, held at the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM), will bring together world-leading economists, private sector leaders, the COP28 Presidency and UN Climate Change High-Level Champions.

The IHLEG develops and presents policy options and recommendations to enable the public and private investment necessary for delivery of the ambitions of the Paris Climate Agreement. It is chaired by Dr. Vera Songwe and Professor Lord Nicholas Stern, and Dr Amar Bhattacharya serves as executive secretary.

The discussions are designed to prepare the ground for COP28 and ensure that the two-week summit delivers tangible action on reform of international finance.

The IHLEG will evaluate progress on the climate finance landscape and the develop a roadmap of actions needed up to, and during, COP28 and beyond to COP29 and COP30. The ultimate goal of IHLEG is to advance a holistic financial framework for resource mobilization to deliver an equitable and efficient climate finance system, as set out in the Paris Agreement and Glasgow Pact, and start its implementation.

The IHLEG will build the action agenda that emerged from the Paris Summit, as well as on the ongoing work on MDB reform at G20. The group will also explore overcoming geopolitical constraints and identifying gaps and barriers that may necessitate targeted interventions.

The meeting will be attended by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM); Lord Nicholas Stern and Dr Vera Songwe, co-chairs of the IHLEG, and Amar Bhattacharya, executive secretary of the IHLEG, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, senior representatives from the World Bank as well as other economists from across the world.

Commenting on the significance of the IHLEG meeting His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the ADDED and ADGM said, "We are proud to host the Independent High Level Expert Group meeting in Abu Dhabi this year and collaborate with global experts in forging a path towards a greener, more sustainable future that focusses on 'Climate Finance'. Concrete actions by Abu Dhabi and its entities such as ADDED and ADGM are defining the new architecture for financing sustainability. Our goal is simple and direct – to drive capital towards projects that advance the transition to a net-zero future."

IHLEG will launch a final report on this matter at COP28 and will establish an engagement plan of actions with crucial stakeholders involved in executing the roadmap during the conference.

The COP28 UAE Presidency has named 'fixing climate finance' one of its four priority action pillars for COP28, alongside fast-tracking the energy transition, ensuring full inclusivity, addressing lives and livelihoods. 

Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:   

www.adgm.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cop28-uae-presidency-to-convene-world-leading-economists-in-the-uae-to-drive-progress-on-the-reform-of-international-finance-301899548.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza UAE this week UAE UAE to drive progress announced that it
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro prezzi, "in arrivo stangata d'autunno"
News to go
Incendi alle Hawaii, morti salgono a 93
News to go
Mancini lascia la Nazionale, si dimette il ct campione d'Europa
News to go
Trasporto aereo, bando Enac-Enea per progetto decarbonizzazione
News to go
Istat: bilancia commerciale in attivo a giugno
News to go
Carceri, Nordio: "Lo Stato non abbandona nessuno"
News to go
In estate banche nel mirino degli hacker
News to go
Legambiente: inquinato un terzo delle coste italiane
News to go
Turismo, per Ferragosto attese 17 milioni di presenze ma nessun pienone
News to go
Michela Murgia, oggi i funerali a Roma nella Chiesa degli Artisti
News to go
Livorno, sequestrati 50 kg cocaina in container: un arresto
News to go
Sangiuliano: "Evento benefico di evocazione storica con Musk"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza