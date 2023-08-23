Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:31 Serie A 2023-2024, svolta storica: il romano Doveri arbitrerà i giallorossi a Verona

15:18 Calciomercato Roma, Zapata salta: ultime news

15:10 Calciomercato Lazio, salta trattativa con il portiere Lloris

14:50 Bambino morto alle terme, Procura di Tivoli dispone consulenza tecnica

14:39 Extraprofitti banche, Tajani: "Escludere da tassa quelle di prossimità"

14:38 India, la sonda Chandrayaan-3 è sulla Luna

14:18 Migranti, Schlein: "Decreto governo Meloni costituisce reato di solidarietà"

14:10 Toto Cutugno, ambasciata Russia: "Un italiano vero"

14:05 Putin: "Operazione in Ucraina per fermare guerra scatenata da Occidente"

13:59 Toto Cutugno, non ci sarà camera ardente: funerali domani a Milano

13:57 Vaccini, Gsk: studio conferma protezione 100% contro Zoster in over 50

13:37 Morto David Jacobs, il creatore di 'Dallas': aveva 84 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DAS Solar ranked in BNEF Tier 1 Global PV Manufactures list with N-type modules recognized by the market

23 agosto 2023 | 15.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QUZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAS Solar, as a leader in N-type technology, has ranked in BloombergNEF(BNEF)'s Tier 1 list of photovoltaic module manufacturers as of Q3 2023, owing to high-efficiency N-type series products, high quality, and great bankability.

BNEF is a leading strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. The PV module manufacturers ranking by BNEF is one of the world's most recognizable, reliable, and rigorous industry ratings systems, and is considered to be a fair, objective, and highly credible authoritative reference for the industry, and is widely recognized by international financial institutions.

As a leading brand in N-type technology, DAS Solar is the first to commercialize a TOPCon production line to gigawatt scale in China. Currently, DAS Solar's cutting-edge TOPCon 3.0 plus cell technology is into mass production, leveraging i-SE, ut-PolySi, and mt-Pass technologies. The cell achieved an impressive cell laboratory efficiency of up to 26.24%, and setting a world record for the open circuit voltage of 730mV. The latest N-type 3.0 series modules, reach a maximum power of 640W, with a module conversion efficiency of up to 23%. Based on market research and trend analysis, DAS Solar also strategically pursued five groundbreaking technological pathways: TOPCon 4.0, TBC, CSPC, TSiP, and SFOS, comprising these next-generation solar cells.

In the face of the booming opportunities of the global PV industry, DAS Solar, founded just five years, actively layout the globalization of the development strategy and keep providing global users with high-efficiency and high-performance N-type products and full-scenario PV system solutions. In 2023, DAS Solar established subsidiaries in Germany and Australia, expanding its business operations throughout Europe, Oceania, and other nearby regions, extending its worldwide presence to more than 60 countries and regions. To fulfill the needs of global consumers in a variety of situations, DAS Solar will continue to offer innovative N-type products and technologies in the future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/das-solar-ranked-in-bnef-tier-1-global-pv-manufactures-list-with-n-type-modules-recognized-by-the-market-301908111.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Altro DAS Solar ranked Global PV Manufactures list as a leader as
Vedi anche
News to go
Eruzione solare colpisce Terra, Luna e Marte simultaneamente: è la prima volta
News to go
Elon Musk ammette: "X potrebbe fallire"
News to go
Turismo, Coldiretti: "Un italiano su due acquista prodotti locali a km zero"
News to go
Grecia, trovati corpi carbonizzati di migranti
News to go
Meeting di Rimini, Tajani parlerà delle 'comuni sfide con l'Africa'
News to go
Vino, Francia sorpassa Italia
News to go
Crisi d'impresa, aumentate procedure di gestione
News to go
Usa, la Cina protesta dopo il summit a Camp David
News to go
Caldo, il Cnr: "Tutti i ghiacciai alpini sopra lo zero"
News to go
Scuola, Assoutenti: "Per corredo e libri prezzi tra +8 e +10%"
News to go
Manovra, Giorgetti: "Sarà complicata, non si potrà fare tutto"
News to go
Atp Cincinnati 2023, Djokovic batte Alcaraz e vince il torneo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza