27 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

EWII, a leading energy and utility provider in Denmark, selects Agillic to level up the customer journey with more proactive and personalised communication across the EWII Group

27 settembre 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With a commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainability, EWII is a pioneer in delivering exceptional utility services. As part of its implementation of new customer-facing digital initiatives and a commitment to the overall customer experience, EWII has selected Agillic to level up the customer journey with more proactive and personalised communication. 

EWII’s ongoing endeavour to provide its customers with a seamless and personalised digital journey prompted the search for an advanced marketing automation platform.

Agillic emerged as the ideal partner that aligns with our ambitions” said Jakob Linde, Head of Digital CX Platforms at EWII. “We have been focused on establishing a more comprehensive and data-driven approach to our digital solutions. Agillic’s flexibility in handling complex data models, particularly across various companies within our group, perfectly addresses our need for unified and personalised communication.

We aim to create a unified digital experience that resonates with our customers regardless of their interaction context,” commented Mette Daugård Hultén, Group Vice President of Marketing and Communication at EWII. “Agillic’s solution empowers us to craft relevant and personalised recommendations based on a holistic customer perspective, encompassing their various addresses and service preferences across the companies in the EWII Group.

At the forefront of this collaboration, Immeo and EssenceMediacom have been instrumental as advisory, implementation, and integration partners for EWII. Through Agillic’s advanced marketing automation capabilities, EWII aims to deliver targeted and value-driven interactions, fostering lasting customer relationships and solidifying its position as Denmark’s foremost customer-oriented and strongest utility supermarket. 

We are excited about our new partnership with Agillic,” affirmed Jakob Linde. “Through this collaboration, we anticipate delivering a cohesive digital customer journey that thrives on tailored advice and solutions across all our digital platforms and channels.”

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds: “We are delighted to welcome EWII to the Agillic family. Their strategic vision of delivering a more personalised and coherent digital experience deeply resonates with our mission. By addressing the challenge of communicating seamlessly across diverse customer contexts, we are excited to help turn this challenge into a realised ambition. We are committed to supporting EWII in achieving their digital transformation milestones and contributing to their goal of being Denmark’s most customer-oriented and strongest supply supermarket.

For further information, please contactEmre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

