Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:03 Dress code alla Camera, passa stretta Fratelli d'Italia: ma su cravatta e sneakers l'Aula si spacca

13:02 Vitalizi, Fassino: "4718 euro al mese non sono stipendio d'oro"

12:54 Contratto medici, nuova fumata nera: trattativa riparte il 5 settembre

12:47 Golpe in Niger, Russia fa appello al dialogo. Mali e Burkina Faso minacciano escalation

12:36 Vitalizi, alla Camera passa odg Foti: scintille FdI-M5S

12:35 Strage Bologna, mozione centrodestra: "Desecretare atti per eventuali sviluppi"

12:25 Ascolti tv, 'Padre Pio' sorpassa 'Battiti Live'

12:25 Rdc, ricerca Socialcom: protesta non sfonda su web, vacanze, incendi e alluvioni temi al top

11:47 Ciclone Circe in arrivo, effetti sul caldo: venerdì bollino verde in 18 città

11:30 Milano, morto 18enne travolto da auto su marciapiede

11:24 Strage Bologna, La Russa: "Non dimenticare, memoria collante della nostra identità"

11:17 Mondiali calcio femminile, Italia eliminata. Sconfitta 3-2 contro Sudafrica

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

YuanTech Delivered High-efficiency N-type TOPCon Modules to Swiss Project Developers

02 agosto 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, announced that the company has delivered 1MW N-type TOPCon high-efficiency PV modules to INGENE SAGL, a well-known Swiss project developer and distributor, for industrial rooftop projects in Cadenazzo and Riazzino.

Switzerland, known as the "heart of Europe", has passed energy Strategy 2050 and major amendments to the energy law in 2017, and vigorously encouraged the energy efficiency transformation of individual housing, corporate housing and public buildings to reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. According to Swissolar, in 2022, Switzerland's new PV installed capacity increased by more than 40% year-on-year, while the cumulative installed capacity reached 4.65GW, and solar energy contributed 5.8% to the local power supply in the same year. It is expected that the new installed PV capacity will further increase by more than 20% in 2023.

The module delivered this time is 54-cell module, adopting N-type TOPCon cell technology based on M10 wafer, which has significant advantages in conversion efficiency, bifaciality, low degradation, low temperature coefficient and weak-light response, and can greatly improve the comprehensive yield of the project.

INGENE SAGL highly recognized the delivery and service of YuanTech Solar and both parties signed a 2-year module distribution agreement. The company will continue to expand overseas markets, to provide more customers and end users with more high-quality and reliable photovoltaic products.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960403/4186380/YT_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yuantech-delivered-high-efficiency-n-type-topcon-modules-to-swiss-project-developers-301888779.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza project developer programmatore PV developer
Vedi anche
News to go
Calciomercato, Inter punta su Scamacca. Si complica la pista Sommer
Caporalato in Toscana, donne sfruttate nei campi per 12 ore al giorno
News to go
Traffico aereo in Italia in forte ripresa
News to go
Padova, truffa con bonus facciate
News to go
Niger, fonti: "Tutti i connazionali via con volo italiano"
News to go
Università, contrasto al disagio per gli studenti
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, prorogati al 21 agosto i versamenti tributari
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Pil Italia, Istat: "Cala dello 0,3% nel secondo trimestre"
News to go
Bollette, 4 milioni di italiani vittime di truffe
News to go
Carburanti, dall'1 agosto gestori esporranno prezzo medio
News to go
Niger, Consiglio Difesa: "Non tollereremo attacchi contro nostri interessi economici"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza