YuanTech Delivered High-efficiency N-type TOPCon Modules to Swiss Project Developers

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, announced that the company has delivered 1MW N-type TOPCon high-efficiency PV modules to INGENE SAGL, a well-known Swiss project developer and distributor, for industrial rooftop projects in Cadenazzo and Riazzino.

Switzerland, known as the "heart of Europe", has passed energy Strategy 2050 and major amendments to the energy law in 2017, and vigorously encouraged the energy efficiency transformation of individual housing, corporate housing and public buildings to reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. According to Swissolar, in 2022, Switzerland's new PV installed capacity increased by more than 40% year-on-year, while the cumulative installed capacity reached 4.65GW, and solar energy contributed 5.8% to the local power supply in the same year. It is expected that the new installed PV capacity will further increase by more than 20% in 2023.

The module delivered this time is 54-cell module, adopting N-type TOPCon cell technology based on M10 wafer, which has significant advantages in conversion efficiency, bifaciality, low degradation, low temperature coefficient and weak-light response, and can greatly improve the comprehensive yield of the project.

INGENE SAGL highly recognized the delivery and service of YuanTech Solar and both parties signed a 2-year module distribution agreement. The company will continue to expand overseas markets, to provide more customers and end users with more high-quality and reliable photovoltaic products.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

