6G mobile networks will need up to three times today's spectrum to meet surging data demands, new GSMA report shows.

20 novembre 2025 | 12.46
Near-term government decisions to avoid future spectrum 'bottlenecks' are needed to benefit billions of consumers and businesses in a 6G world.

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation 6G networks will require up to three times more mid-band spectrum than is typically available today to keep pace with surging demand for data, AI-powered services and advanced digital applications, according to new analysis published today by the GSMA, which represents the mobile ecosystem worldwide.

 

Vision 2040: Spectrum for the Future of Mobile Connectivity, a comprehensive global assessment of spectrum requirements for the coming '6G' era, concludes that a global average of 2–3 GHz of mid-band spectrum per country will be required in 2035–2040 to meet mobile network capacity needs in the highest-demand urban areas, with higher-demand countries needing 2.5–4 GHz.

The study is designed to provide guidance to regulators and policymakers as the mobile industry prepares for wide-scale 6G deployments from 2030. This is particularly important as governments negotiate future mobile bands ahead of the crucial WRC-27 treaty conference held by the International Telecommunication Union in two years' time.

The report warns that countries must act now to secure enough spectrum for 6G, or risk slower speeds, rising congestion and lost economic opportunity in the 2030s. Without early government planning, consumers could face poorer connectivity, businesses may struggle to adopt new technologies, and national digital economies could lose competitiveness in the global transition to 6G.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA, said:"This study shows that the 6G era will require three times more mid-band spectrum than is available today. Satisfying these spectrum requirements will support robust and sustainable connectivity, deliver digital ambitions and help economies grow. I hope this report provides useful insights to governments as they strive to meet the connectivity needs of their citizens in the coming decade."

By 2040, the study forecasts:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/5634834/GSMA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/6g-mobile-networks-will-need-up-to-three-times-todays-spectrum-to-meet-surging-data-demands-new-gsma-report-shows-302621652.html

