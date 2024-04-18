Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 15:39
A new digital canvas for outdoor advertising arrives in the heart of Barcelona: LED DREAM Group transforms the Stage Front Stadium with cutting-edge LED display

18 aprile 2024 | 15.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stage Front Stadium in Barcelona underwent a revolutionary transformation thanks to the collaboration between RCD Espanyol, the investment group Publimaes, and LED DREAM Group. The installation of an impressive LED screen of nearly 200 square meters on the south facade of the stadium promises to change the advertising landscape of the city.

Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and impeccable engineering, LED DREAM Group has managed to create a screen that not only offers an exceptional visual experience but also provides new business opportunities. The strategic location of the screen at one of the main entrances to the city of Barcelona makes it a highly attractive platform for major advertisers, thanks to the thousands of daily impressions.

This transparent screen, over 8 meters high and 22 meters wide, stands out for its 16mm/32mm pixel pitch technology, ensuring optimal content visibility both day and night. Its modular and lightweight structure, designed by LED DREAM Group, seamlessly integrates into the stadium facade, offering a unique opportunity for dynamic advertising in the heart of Barcelona.

The management of this innovative LED screen is handled by the company DOOH Enterprise and the agency MAIN. In addition, LED DREAM Group, through its creative content company, Channel4you, was responsible for the adaptation and management of the content for this LED screen, ensuring an exceptional visual experience.

From the conception of the project to its implementation, LED DREAM Group has demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation. This collaboration between RCD Espanyol, Publimaes, and LED DREAM Group marks the beginning of a new era of advertising in the city, where technology and creativity come together to offer unique experiences for both fans and advertisers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHsl_VkrmoM

About LEDDREAM Group: We are an audiovisual engineering company specializing in providing technological solutions based on LED screens, digital content creation, and dynamic digital lighting. We design, inspire, and collaborate in the creation of new digital and functional spaces tailored to any type of architecture or utilized space. As a technological partner, we provide the most innovative solutions on the market, aiming to bring spaces to life by generating memorable interactive and digital experiences that attract visitors to the shopping center. We have a virtual showroom where you can explore all our technological solutions. Reserve your space at mkt@leddream.es.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHsl_VkrmoMPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391157/Hello_Think_Led_Dream_Stadium_Barcelona.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391158/Hello_Think_Led_Dream_Front_Stadium_Barcelona.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-digital-canvas-for-outdoor-advertising-arrives-in-the-heart-of-barcelona-led-dream-group-transforms-the-stage-front-stadium-with-cutting-edge-led-display-302120992.html

