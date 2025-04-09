circle x black
Comunicato stampa

Adrian Kreter Acquires the company Annanow, Fueling a New Phase of Growth for Swiss-Based Omnichannel Technology Leader

09 aprile 2025 | 10.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZURICH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss-based technology company Annanow is excited to announce the strategic investment by entrepreneur Adrian Kreterwho fully acquired the company in December, 2024. This major milestone signals a new phase of innovation for the company as it continues to redefine omnichannel solutions across Europe.

Founded in 2017, Annanow has been solving the challenges of retailers navigating the complexity of modern ecommerce. They achieve this by building smart solutions across all touchpoints from customer acquisition to web shop to logistics and post-purchase engagement. With cutting-edge technology Annanow has developed a leading platform that unifies physical retail and digital channels fully integrated into everyday operations and logistics. Annanow's unifed commerce solutions are trusted by more than 50 clients and 100 ecosystem partners - from grocery chains and luxury brands to pharmaceutical companies.

"Our mission has always been to simplify the complexity of modern commerce without the need for large scale-up IT projects," said Benjamin Opel, CEO of Annanow. "The acquisition arrived at a pivotal time in our evolution, and with Adrian Kreter's continuned investment in the company, it enables us to deliver on a new strategic vision. We are uniquely positioned to scale our impact and are very excited about reaching new verticals and markets."

Cost-predictability and operational efficiency are central to Annanow's model eliminating the need for heavy upfront investment. This enables retailers to scale flexibly with confidence and sustainably by leveraging an asset-light infrastructure. In addition, monthly-based fees minimise overheads. All whilst safeguarding that the retailer maintains full control over their brand and customer relationships.

Adrian Kreter expressed his confidence in the team and business model "In my portfolio of companies, Annanow stands out in a space that's becoming increasingly critical for retailers. The energy and commitment to delivering ecommerce solutions with technology is innovative. I'm excited to support Benjamin and the team as they advance Annanow's strategic vision."

With extensive experience in retail, logistics, IT, and fintech, the Annanow team brings a multidisciplinary perspective to every client engagement. The outlook for Annanow is assured and remains focused on delivering measurable value through technology, operational excellence, and a customer-first mindset.

Media Contact:Benjamin OpelCEOAnnanow AGEmail: benjamin.opel@annanow.com Phone: +41 79 878 31 71Website: www.annanow.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658965/Annanow.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658936/Annanow_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adrian-kreter-acquires-the-company-annanow-fueling-a-new-phase-of-growth-for-swiss-based-omnichannel-technology-leader-302423103.html

