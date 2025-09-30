Afari Technology Unveils Its AI Plan

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 28, the event "A New Rhythm for Chongqing, Afari's Smart Driving—A Night for AI Smart Driving & Afari Technology Brand Launch" took place in Chongqing. The occasion marked the official debut of Chongqing Qianli Technology Co., Ltd., which also unveiled its new English name "Afari" and its "AI + Vehicle" brand strategy.

The Chinese name "Qianli" symbolizes the ambition to be rooted in Chongqing while serving global markets. The English name "Afari", derived from "Afar" and "Intelligence" with "AI" embedded at both ends, reflects the vision of venturing farther through intelligence. The highlight of the evening was the debut of the Afari AI Plan, a strategy focused on "AI + Vehicle + Robotics". Building on Chongqing's strengths in ICVs and NEVs, Afari Technology has made progress in three core areas: smart driving, smart cabin, and smart mobility.

In smart driving, powered by large models and reinforcement learning, Afari delivers a driving experience that is more intelligent, safer, and smoother. In smart cabin, with large models and AI Agents, the company is developing a next-generation Agent OS, enabling natural interaction, integrated memory, and the creation of a "third living space". In smart mobility, Afari Technology is accelerating its Robotaxi rollout and developing Level 4 autonomous driving solutions, aiming to create personalized mobile spaces.

At its core, Afari Technology leverages end-to-end models, multi-modal large models, and reinforcement learning to reduce dependency on specific data distributions. This approach significantly enhances the system's model integration capability, achieving a balance between performance and cost. The smart driving system has already been installed in over one million vehicles. The company plans to launch its Level 3 solution by the end of this year and introduce an Level 4 solution next year, steadily advancing toward Robotaxi operations.

