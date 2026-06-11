AIC Showcases AI Storage and Computing Solutions for HPC and AI Workloads at ISC 2026

HAMBURG, Germany, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., a leading provider of enterprise storage and server solutions, will showcase its latest AI storage and computing platforms at ISC High Performance 2026, taking place in Hamburg, Germany. Visitors are invited to visit Booth Z08 to explore AIC's comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions designed to support HPC, AI, and data-intensive workloads.

The demand for scalable computing and storage infrastructure continues to grow, from AI model training and inference to scientific simulations and large-scale data analytics, organizations require high-performance platforms capable of delivering exceptional compute density, storage throughput, and system reliability.

"At AIC, we are committed to enabling organizations to build scalable AI and HPC infrastructures that can meet the growing demands of next-generation workloads," said Michael Liang, President & CEO of AIC. "ISC 2026 provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how our AI storage and computing solutions help customers accelerate innovation while maximizing performance and operational efficiency."

At ISC 2026, AIC will showcase several key solution categories:

AIC's GPU-optimized server platforms deliver the computing performance required for AI training, AI inference, and HPC applications. Designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, these systems support accelerated computing environments across enterprise, research, and cloud deployments.

Built to address the increasing demands of AI data pipelines, AIC's AI storage platforms provide high-throughput data access and scalable storage architectures for large-scale datasets, helping organizations maximize AI performance and productivity.

AIC's dual-node storage systems are engineered for mission-critical environments where reliability and uptime are essential. These high-availability platforms support continuous operation for AI, HPC, and enterprise workloads.

Leveraging high-performance NVMe flash technologies, AIC's all-flash storage solutions deliver ultra-low latency and exceptional throughput, enabling faster data processing and accelerated AI workflows.

By integrating advanced computing, storage, and system design expertise, AIC delivers comprehensive infrastructure solutions that help organizations efficiently manage growing AI and HPC demands while preparing for future technological advancements.

Customers, partners, and industry professionals are invited to visit Booth Z08 at ISC 2026 to learn how AIC's AI storage and computing solutions can help power the next generation of innovation.

To schedule a meeting with AIC during ISC 2026, please contact sales@aicipc.nl.

About AIC Inc.

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, AIC has expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for its branded products. The company's in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure products are highly flexible and configurable to meet diverse form factor requirements. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com or contact us at sales@aicipc.nl.

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