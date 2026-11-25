HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – The AiDA Global Design Award 2026, an international fashion design competition hosted by Code-Create, the company behind AiDA, the world’s first AI platform for fashion design and development, held its awards ceremony on 12 November at the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab), located in Hong Kong Science Park. The Grand Award was presented to Fanrui Sun (United Kingdom), the Gold Award to Minji Choi (Korea) and the Silver Award to Chuyi Lai (Hong Kong). The competition attracted emerging global fashion designers, with the Top 13 finalists unveiling their AiDA-developed designs as physical garments for the first time.

“Technology may be shared by everyone, but creativity remains uniquely human. Today, we are not simply recognising AI-generated designs. We are recognising the next generation of fashion designers,” said Ms Kim Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Code-Create.

From Digital Concept to Physical Garment

Under the theme “Where Imagination Meets Innovation, Creativity Blooms,” emerging designers used AiDA to translate raw inspiration into a four-look digital portfolio and a one-minute process reel. An international judging panel comprising Desmond Lim (Vogue Singapore), Xaven Mak (Madame Figaro Hong Kong), Rosie Xia (Galeries Lafayette China), Annie Wong (Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group), Gregory de la Hogue Moran (Gabriela Hearst; former Bottega Veneta & Burberry) and Jae Hyuk Lim (Code-Create Korea) assessed entries on originality, creativity, effective use of AiDA and overall execution.

AiDA: The AI Platform for Fashion Design and Development

Developed by Professor Calvin Wong, Chief Executive Officer and Director of AiDLab and Co-founder of Code-Create, AiDA has been adopted by international brands and designers. It supports the entire fashion design and development journey, from creating mood boards and turning 2D sketches into 3D product images through to market readiness. With AiDA, designers can generate multiple original designs within 10 seconds, saving more than 60% of design time.

AiDA has grown into a community of more than 10,000 registered users and collaborates with more than 15 universities and institutions across Hong Kong, China, Korea and Singapore.

About Code-Create

Code-Create, a spin-off of AiDLab, helps fashion brands and designers worldwide accelerate fashion design and development through AiDA. The company also integrates AI technology into the fashion supply chain and retail. AiDLab was jointly established by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the Royal College of Art.

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