Aignostics Announces Results for Pathology Foundation Model Developed in Collaboration with Mayo Clinic

Model was generated in only two months and sets new industry standard for performance

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aignostics announced research results for a new pathology foundation model developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Digital Pathology. The model, built in two months using 1.2 million diverse slide images from Mayo Clinic and Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, establishes a new state-of-the-art for performance across more than twenty public benchmarks. In addition, the model is computationally efficient, enhancing its usability relative to existing image-based models. High performance and efficiency were enabled by Aignostics' pathologist-curated development approach, which emphasizes the integration of expert medical knowledge throughout the model development process.

"These results represent an exciting achievement in our collaboration with Mayo Clinic," said Maximilian Alber, CTO of Aignostics. "Aignostics and Mayo Clinic have direct access to millions of additional training images and new data modalities that will be integrated into the model over time, further enhancing its capabilities and accuracy."

Healthcare and life sciences organizations will be able to use the new model for research and clinical development. Aignostics will also integrate the model into its expanding portfolio of AI-powered pathology products, enabling accurate, generalizable solutions for biomarker, cell, and tissue image analysis. This dual approach – direct licensing of foundational technology and offering purpose-built applications – will allow partner organizations to leverage the model's capabilities in ways that best suit their specific needs.

"Mayo Clinic Digital Pathology will work with Aignostics to transform pathology for the benefit of patients everywhere," said Jim Rogers, CEO, Mayo Clinic Digital Pathology. "These results show there is real potential in combining Mayo Clinic's vast medical expertise and resources with Aignostics' pioneering technologies," added Viktor Matyas, CEO of Aignostics. "They underline our ambition and readiness to jointly lead in this space."

About AignosticsAignostics is an artificial intelligence company that turns complex pathology data into transformative insights. By combining proprietary access to multimodal clinical data, industry-leading technologies, and rigorous science, Aignostics develops best-in-class products and services for the next generation of precision medicine. Through collaborations with its biopharma partners, Aignostics supports drug discovery, translational research, clinical trials, and CDx development. Established in 2018, Aignostics is a spin-off from Charité Berlin, one of the world's largest and most esteemed university hospitals. Aignostics is funded by leading investors and has operations in Berlin and New York.

