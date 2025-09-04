Aiper Pushes Smart Home Boundaries with AI-Powered Pool Cleaning Robot at IFA Berlin 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaners, debuts its most advanced product yet at IFA Berlin 2025 (Sept 5–9): the Scuba V3. As the world's lightest AI-powered robotic pool cleaner with waterline retrieval, the Scuba V3 represents a leap forward in pool automation by combining advanced vision intelligence with effortless usability.

"Smart living is no longer confined indoors," said Aiper CEO Richard Wang. "The Scuba V3 extends AI intelligence to the backyard, delivering precision, convenience, and a seamless pool experience."

Launching in early 2026 at 1,099 EUR, the Scuba V3 introduces AI Vision Cleaning, using a built-in camera and object recognition to detect over 20 debris types. Paired with grid-pattern navigation, it ensures precise coverage while intelligently avoiding drains, ladders, lights, steps, and pool toys. Its AI Patrol Cleaning mode further scans debris hotspots and targets only the zones that need attention, cutting runtime and energy use by up to 40% while maintaining a continuously clean pool.

Weighing just 7.5 kg—about the weight of a house cat—the Scuba V3 is built for everyday convenience. With quick-drain design, one-click activation, and wireless charging dock, it's effortless to use and store. Meanwhile, JetAssist™ and WaveLine™ technologies enable uninterrupted waterline cleaning, the MicroMesh™ filtration system captures the finest debris, and the Aiper app provides smart diagnostics, auto-calibration, and OTA software updates.

The Aiper Scuba V3 will debut at Aiper's booth (Hall 9-111) at Messe Berlin, with a launch event on Sept 5, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM CEST. Visitors can also explore Aiper's broader Smart Yard Ecosystem at ShowStoppers @ IFA on Sept 4, featuring Aiper IrriSense smart irrigation system and all series of Aiper robotic pool cleaners.

For more information about Aiper visit Aiper.com and follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About AiperAiper is a global leader in cordless robotic pool care and smart yard solutions, committed to advancing outdoor automation through intelligent, sustainable design. Known for its award-winning innovations, including honors from Red Dot, iF Design, and CES Innovation Awards (2023-2025), Aiper continues to shape the future of carefree outdoor living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763641/Aiper_Scuba_V3__key_visual.jpg

