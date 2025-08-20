circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Angelalign Technology Denies Patent Infringement and Vows Vigorous Defense

20 agosto 2025 | 22.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) ("Angel") categorically denies accusations of patent infringement by Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and promises a vigorous defense.

"Angel has a rich heritage of clinically driven innovation during its 20-plus year history. Accusations by our competitor of patent violations are frivolous and entirely without merit," said Angel's Chief Commercial Officer and SVP, Rich Hirschland. "Angel has invested heavily in patent compliance since our founding. We are confident that we will prevail in this case."

Angel has proudly led the clear-aligner field in innovation for many years. Among its cutting-edge products are the award-winning angelButton™, the angelHook, the A6 mandibular advancement system (now celebrating its ten-year anniversary), the angelKid system, and the Intelligent Root System. The company is committed to bringing fair and healthy competition to the marketplace to benefit doctors and their patients.

Angel's products regularly receive high doctor-satisfaction scores. Its flexible manufacturing system also has been widely praised for turning complex clinical ideas into workable solutions. These innovations, powered by a corporate culture that focuses on treating employees and customers well, have led to impressive global growth for Angel, which is expected to continue.

"We anticipate that our growth will not be materially affected by the lawsuits," Hirschland said. "We look forward to using the lawsuits to tell the Angel success story and help attract more customers to Angel around the world."

About Angelalign Technology Inc.Founded in 2003 and celebrating 1.5 million smiles, Angelalign Technology Inc. provides digital technology-driven clear aligner products and services to meet the needs of dental professionals and patients worldwide. The Company's innovative products and technical services have established it as a prominent player in the orthodontics industry. In 2021, Angelalign Technology was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2023, the Company launched its global expansion strategy, with its products and services now reaching over 50 countries and regions. Learn more at angelaligner.com.

Media Contact:Sue Kolbsue.kolb@angelaligner.com

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YU8oj_0_CGsPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754775/Angel_Aligner_aligners.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277102/Angel_Aligner_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angelalign-technology-denies-patent-infringement-and-vows-vigorous-defense-302535058.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN55881 en US ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Politica_E_PA Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Piove dentro al Frecciabianca Torino-Roma, corridoio allagato e sedili zuppi - Video
Mantova, paura in centro: minaccia passanti con coltello. Arrestato con il taser - Video
Baudo, Al Bano si commuove: "Tornare qui è una grande emozione" - Video
Baudo, La Russa: "Ho conosciuto Pippo quando avevo nove anni, dissero 'farà strada'" - Video
Baudo, Mazzi: "Pippo ci parlava sempre di Militello, era un grande uomo di cultura" - Video
News to go
Maltempo a Milano, in due ore quasi 50 mm di pioggia
News to go
Spiagge libere, Legambiente: "Italia ultima in Europa"
Pippo Baudo, aperta la camera ardente a Militello: videonews dalla nostra inviata
Baudo, il sindaco di Militello: "Non era solo un presentatore ma un innovatore" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Giorgia: "Credeva nel mio talento più di me" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Pausini: "E' stato l'incontro più importante, ha cambiato mia vita" - Video
Baudo, Fiorello e la domanda: "Chi insegnerà a fare la tv, adesso?" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza