AngeoPro Yeast Protein Wins 2025 World Best Ingredient Innovation Award, Pioneering a New Era of Sustainable Protein

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 World Food Innovation Awards, hosted by FoodBev, took place on March 17, 2025 at the IFE International Food and Beverage Exhibition's "Trend and Innovation Platform" in London, UK. AngeoPro Yeast Protein, a global leader in sustainable protein solutions, emerged victorious among a record number of entries to secure the prestigious Best Ingredient Innovation award.

This accolade celebrates products that drive innovation in the food and beverage industry, meeting the evolving needs of consumers while paving the way for a sustainable and nutritionally rich food future.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition, which validates AngeoPro's role in reshaping the future of protein ingredients," said Eric Ao, General Manager of Angel Yeast Europe. "This award fuels our commitment to driving innovation that addresses both consumer needs and planetary challenges."

Redefining Vegan Protein for Modern Diets

AngeoPro, a next-generation yeast protein developed by Angel Yeast (SH600298), meets the ever-growing demand for plant-based alternatives that deliver exceptional nutrition without compromising on taste or texture. Through advanced biotechnology, AngeoPro offers a complete amino acid profile, superior digestibility, and exceptional functional properties, making it ideal for applications in high-protein beverages, snacks, dairy alternatives, and performance nutrition for sports, junior, and elderly. Its neutral taste and adaptability empower manufacturers to craft cleaner-label products that align with health-conscious lifestyles and flexitarian trends.

Championing Innovation and Sustainability

As a fermentation-derived protein, AngeoPro significantly reduces land, water, and energy consumption compared to conventional animal or plant-based proteins. This aligns with global sustainability goals and supports the food industry's shift toward eco-conscious practices.

With over 30 years of expertise in yeast and fermentation technology, Angel Yeast remains a global player in bio-innovation. "With a presence in over 170 countries, the company integrates scientific rigor with its mission to enhance food security and sustainability. AngeoPro's triumph at the World Food Innovation Awards marks a significant milestone in Angel Yeast's mission to redefine protein solutions for a healthier, more sustainable world.

For more information about AngeoPro and Angel Yeast's sustainable ingredient portfolio, please visit AngeoPro, A Sustainably Sourced Natural Yeast Protein - Angelyeast

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648157/AngeoPro_Yeast_Protein_Wins_2025_World_Best_Ingredient_Innovation_Award.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg