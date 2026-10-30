aphranel® Hosts European Physicians in China for Clinical Exchange

Week-Long Programme Under The Norns' Weave Examines Chinese Clinical Practice and Its Potential Applications in Europe

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aphranel®, the regenerative aesthetics brand of MOYOM Biotech, has launched a clinical exchange programme bringing European physicians to China for a week of clinical observation and discussion. Centred on the concept of "Learning in China, Applying in Europe," the programme offers European physicians firsthand exposure to Chinese clinical expertise and injection techniques, with opportunities to consider how these approaches might inform practice in Europe. The initiative forms part of The Norns' Weave, a global academic programme connecting physicians across cultures, clinical practices and aesthetic philosophies. Inspired by the three Norns of Norse mythology, the programme expresses aphranel®'s philosophy, The Poetics of Time, through three pillars: Dialogue, Exchange and Convergence.

Drawing on more than 12 years of research and development, aphranel® has expanded its international presence following NMPA Class III medical device approval for its MagiCCrystal CaHA filler in China in 2025 and EU MDR certification in 2026. The biostructurer uses proprietary CaHA microsphere technology to combine immediate structural support with collagen biostimulation and complete biodegradation. Through its Train-the-Trainer (TTT) education framework and international academic partnerships, aphranel® aims to help physicians share clinical knowledge and strengthen evidence-based practice in regenerative aesthetics worldwide.

Dr. Tiago Guimarães, accompanied by the aphranel® European Medical and Sales Team, recently visited China for a multi-city clinical immersion programme with aphranel®-certified Chinese physicians. The delegation visited Yestar Medical Aesthetic Hospital and Huamei Zixin Medical Aesthetic Hospital in Guangzhou; Shenzhen Fanyan Aesthetics and Shenzhen Boai Shuguang Hospital in Shenzhen; REAL Medical Aesthetics in Shanghai; and Estee Ryan and JollyHue in Hangzhou.

Through facial aesthetic assessments, clinical case discussions and injection demonstrations, participating physicians exchanged practical insights into individualised treatment planning and CaHA-based facial biostructuring.

The discussions considered differences in ethnic background, facial anatomy and aesthetic preferences across regions, as well as the clinical potential of aphranel® as a new-generation CaHA biostructurer. Physicians examined its use at different anatomical depths, including placement onto the periosteum for deep structural support and injection into more superficial layers to improve soft-tissue quality. These applications were considered within individualised treatment plans addressing both facial structure and soft-tissue quality.

The exchange identified shared clinical priorities across different approaches to treatment: preserving natural facial expression, respecting anatomical diversity and achieving balanced, personalised aesthetic outcomes. The Norns' Weave is designed to give physicians opportunities to compare approaches and learn from one another's clinical experience, developing their knowledge of regenerative materials and injection techniques.

The programme has also included exchanges with medical communities in the Middle East. At the Saudi Arabian Aesthetic Medicine Scientific Conference (SAAM) in Riyadh, Chinese aesthetic physicians shared facial assessment and injection approaches with their Middle Eastern counterparts. Medical professionals from the region subsequently visited MOYOM Biotech's Shanghai headquarters, continuing the exchange.

With more than 620 partner aesthetic clinics, over 700 certified physicians and more than 200,000 syringes used in China within approximately one year of launch, aphranel® continues to build its clinical education network. MOYOM Biotech plans to extend The Norns' Weave through further European academic exchanges, Expert-to-Expert (E2E) collaborations and the continued development of clinical evidence.

Through these exchanges, The Norns' Weave connects physicians in China and other countries to share clinical experience and examine different approaches to regenerative aesthetics. The programme also provides a setting for exploring The Poetics of Time—the relationship between regenerative aesthetics and beauty as it evolves over time.

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