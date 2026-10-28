Appian and PSI CRO Form Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-driven Clinical Trial Operations

First joint project launches a broader platform strategy for process orchestration across the clinical trial lifecycle

BERLIN, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) and PSI CRO announced today the launch of their first joint AI-powered process orchestration solution. The new offering automates clinical trial site identification and selection across therapeutic areas, indications, and geographies.

The live solution is the first step in a shared vision by PSI and Appian to build a scalable platform that connects automation, AI-powered capabilities, and process orchestration across the full clinical trial lifecycle. Together, the companies are creating a foundation designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and speed across complex clinical trial processes.

AI and process orchestration for complex site selectionClinical trial site selection is a highly coordinated process involving multiple stakeholders, large volumes of documentation, and parallel activities across countries and regions. The new solution brings previously manual, decentralised steps into a single digital process, from project initiation through the subsequent stages of site selection.

Recognised by Gartner as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT), we believe the Appian Platform provides the foundation for this solution. It identifies and selects the most suitable study sites for sponsors, providing greater end-to-end visibility and enabling faster execution across the site selection process.

The solution goes beyond task automation to orchestrate the end-to-end process, connecting people, data, systems, and AI in a single workflow. It coordinates activities across teams and geographies and automates information and document processing. It also manages routing and exceptions, providing real-time insight into process performance.

The solution integrates with PSI's core systems and data warehouse, as well as Appian's AI and process intelligence capabilities. The integrated solution creates a scalable foundation for faster decisions, greater consistency, and continuous improvement.

Starting point for a long-term platform strategyThe site selection solution puts PSI's platform vision into practice. It combines PSI's focus on predictable clinical trial delivery with Appian's process automation and AI capabilities.

"The AI-powered clinical trial site selection solution is an important step in how we are rethinking and connecting our operational processes," says Kirill Soldatov, Head of Process Improvement at PSI. "PSI is known for our ability to deliver complex clinical trials on time. Building a more connected operational model through automation, AI-powered capabilities, and process orchestration within our existing workflows creates a scalable foundation for more predictable, accurate, and timely site selection worldwide, with the goal to further reduce or eliminate non-enrolling sites and patient enrollment delays."

"This initial project demonstrates the value AI can create when it is embedded in business processes. The solution helps PSI process information faster with automation and manage processes with greater transparency with orchestration. Through our strategic partnership with PSI, we aim to create a flexible, long-term foundation for further automation and innovation," adds Alexander Motie, Regional Vice President DACH & Eastern Europe at Appian.

With the first solution now live, PSI and Appian will build on this foundation by evaluating further use cases to extend AI-powered process orchestration across the clinical trial lifecycle. The goal is to shorten clinical studies and increase predictability, thus introducing new products to market and driving down costs for consumers.

Find out how life sciences companies can use AI automation for faster speed to market here.

Gartner, Inc. 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Saikat Ray, Art Villa, Tushar Srivastava, Sachin Joshi, Adam Briggs, Mike Warren. 15 September 2026. Gartner, Inc. 2026 Critical Capabilities for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Saikat Ray, Art Villa, Tushar Srivastava, Sachin Joshi, Adam Briggs, Mike Warren. 15 September 2026. Gartner® and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding future product capabilities, strategic plans, and industry growth, are forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Appian undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About PSI CROPSI is a global full-service contract research organisation (CRO), committed to being the best CRO in the world as measured by its customers, investigators, and vendors, and employees. PSI's key operational differentiator is on-time delivery of clinical trials. This metric is still above 90% in 2026.

The company specialises in pivotal clinical trials in oncology, gastroenterology, hematology, immunology, infectious diseases, neurology, among other indications. PSI provides expertise in complex trials at the forefront of precision medicine, including platform and umbrella designs, trials in targeted immunotherapy, radiopharmaceuticals, and cell and gene therapies.

In 2025, PSI celebrated its 30th year of business as the only fully independent and privately owned mid-sized CRO. PSI employs over 3,500 people across 58 countries as of September, 2026.

Global headquarters are in Switzerland at 113a Baarerstrasse, Zug 6300. For more information, visit www.psi-cro.com.

About AppianAppian provides AI automation for the most important business processes at the world's largest organisations.

On the Appian Platform, customers build AI-powered processes that accelerate work, reduce cost, and manage risk. Our platform is known for its unique power, reliability, and scale. We've been automating processes for more than 25 years and have proven expertise in enterprise operations. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

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