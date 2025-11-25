Aramco Ventures to Open New Office in Paris, Expanding Global Innovation Footprint

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco Ventures, the venture capital arm of Aramco, today announced plans to open a new office in Paris, France, in 2026. The expansion underscores Aramco's growing commitment to global innovation, as the company continues to invest in next-generation technologies that support its long-term strategy for business diversification and energy transformation.

With over $7 billion in allocated capital, Aramco Ventures plays a key role in identifying and investing in innovative startups and technology solutions across many sectors. The Paris office will serve as a key resource for accessing France and Europe's vibrant innovation ecosystem, recognized globally for its strengths in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, industrial digitization, and quantum computing.

Paris: A Strategic Choice for Innovation and Growth

France is fast emerging among the EU's leading hubs for AI, digital, and quantum innovation, driven by bold government initiatives and a maturing ecosystem of start-ups, universities, researchers, and investors. Notable efforts such as the National Quantum Strategy and national investments in AI have positioned France as a prime destination for global technology investment.

This innovation momentum is complemented by academic institutions such as Paris-Saclay University, ranked first in Europe for mathematics, physics, and engineering, and innovation platforms like Station F, the world's largest start-up campus.

Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation and Aramco Ventures Chairman, said: "Aramco is harnessing advanced technologies that have potential to solve some of the world's toughest problems. Aramco Ventures, our global venture capital program, plays an important role in this by funding start-ups and high-growth companies at the forefront of innovation, in areas from sustainability to industrial AI. This supports Aramco's diversification and adds to its competitive edge. Through the new office in Paris, Aramco Ventures will extend its international footprint with a view to contributing further to exciting scientific and technology advances in France, one of the top three venture capital markets in Europe, as well as the broader European region."

Building on Existing Investment Success in France

Aramco is not new to the research ecosystem of France, as it has a fuel research center in Paris that concentrates on energy, transport, and the environment. Furthermore, Aramco's venturing programs have made two investments in French start-ups already: Pasqal, a quantum computing company; and Prophesee, a developer of a neuromorphic vision platform designed to improve the efficiency and intelligence of video processing systems. With its Paris office, Aramco Ventures will aim to deepen collaboration with founders, institutions, and investors in France, helping scale next-generation technologies across AI, quantum, deeptech, and sustainability domains.

About Aramco Ventures

Aramco Ventures is the corporate venturing arm of Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. Headquartered in Dhahran with offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Aramco Ventures' strategic venturing programs invest globally in start-up and high growth companies with technologies of strategic importance to its parent company, Aramco, primarily supporting its operational decarbonization, new lower-carbon fuels businesses, and digital transformation initiatives. Aramco Ventures also operates Prosperity7, the company's disruptive technologies investment program.

For more information, please visit www.aramcoventures.com.

